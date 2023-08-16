Potatoes are the perfect side dish

MetroCreative

Potatoes with pistachio pesto are a four-star side for any main dish.

 MetroCreative

Potatoes are often the unsung heroes of meals. They work any time of the day and with most meals. Hash browns accompany eggs at breakfast, French fries are ideal with sandwiches come lunchtime, and there’s no limiting potatoes at dinner. They can be the star of the show with potato gnocchi or baked potato soup, or serve as mashed or baked complements to roasts and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.