St. Patrick’s Day is a time to pay homage to Ireland’s patron saint and celebrate Irish culture and cuisine. Even though corned beef and cabbage is ubiquitous on this holiday, that meal really isn’t the most authentic Irish cuisine. There are plenty of other foods to dress the St. Patrick’s table if a person wants to dabble in Irish cooking.
Many cultures have a variation on the potato pancake, and the Irish are no different. Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake. Individuals who want to include boxty in their celebrations can try this recipe, courtesy of Chef Pádraic Óg Gallagher of Gallagher’s Boxty House in Dublin.
Irish Boxty
Makes about 10
10 1/2 ounces raw potatoes, peeled
10 1/2 ounces cooked potatoes, mashed
10 1/2 ounces flour
2 1/2 teaspoons salt
3 1/2 cups milk
Grate the raw potatoes into a muslin cloth and squeeze as much liquid as possible into a bowl. Let liquid stand for 20 minutes. Gently pour off the liquid and keep the starch that settled in the bottom of the bowl. Add grated potatoes to mashed potatoes and flour. Add starch and salt to mix.
Slowly add 3⁄4 of the milk to form a batter of pouring consistency. Depending on the potato, you may not need to use all the milk. If the batter is too heavy, add more milk. Leave batter resting for 30 minutes.
Drop a ladle full onto an oiled nonstick pan over medium heat and cook on the first side for 2 minutes (this depends on how heavy the batter is and how much you use). Check color (it should be a nice golden color) on the bottom. Adjust heat if necessary. Turn and cook on the other side for 2 to 3 minutes more.
Boxty pancakes are best left overnight in a fridge and reheated in a pan in good butter.
