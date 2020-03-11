A state grant of $50,000 is helping a Redstone Township farm expand its dairy business with a line of cheese.
Jackson Farms received funds from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program, administered by the state Dept. of Community and Economic Development and Dept. of Agriculture. The grant will help Jackson Farms purchase equipment for cheese made with milk from its farm.
Bill Jackson, who is partners with his brother-in-law Kerry Harvey, said, “We had intended to do the cheese all along as part of our long-term plan and when this program became available, we decided to apply. We were awarded $50,000. That won’t cover the costs of what we’re going to do but it will help.’’
Jackson expressed appreciation for the grant and support from state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson.
Snyder said in a release, “This is a worthwhile investment in the future growth and prosperity of our already successful agriculture industry here in Fayette County. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of Jackson Farms – and an opportunity to try their new products – in the near future.’’
Cheese production will be overseen by Josh and Derek Harvey, who are Harvey’s sons and manage the processing plant, located on Stone Church Road.
The building housed the original Jackson Farms store, which was opened in 1958 by Jackson’s father and uncle, William S. and Robert S. Jackson, until the new store and gasoline station opened on nearby Route 40 in 1987.
Jackson explained the plant processes milk from the family farm that is sold in its store and 20 other outlets as well as sells milk to Schneider’s Dairy in Pittsburgh.
Jackson Farms added a line of ice cream in the mid-1980s and is now turning to cheese.
These additions have been taking place as Americans consume less milk, a challenge facing all dairy farmers.
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture reports on its website that a 2013 Economic Research Service study found Americans are especially less apt to drink milk at lunchtime and with dinner, and that those born in the 1980s drink less milk than those born in the 1960s.
“Competition from other beverages—especially carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, and bottled water—is likely contributing to the changes,’’ the USDA noted. “In addition, substitutes for cow’s milk (including nut milks, coconut milk and soy milk) have provided alternatives for consumers.’’
Jackson said, “Part of our population has dropped but also per capita consumption of milk has been dropping for years. Milk used to be one of the main drinks. Right now, in the last few years, almond and soy milk has taken hold but we’ve been seeing a steady decline over the years as to how much people drink.’’
Plans for the cheese line have been going on for about two years along with a remodeling of the processing plant that includes a designated room for cheese production. Equipment for making cheese must be purchased and a state inspection will have to take place.
Jackson, Derek and Josh Harvey would like to see cheese production start sometime this summer with products ready for sale at the end of 2020 or early 2021.
The availability of products will depend on the type of cheese produced. Josh Harvey said it could include Cheddar, Gouda, Gruyere and cottage cheese as well as curds.
Josh, who took a cheese-making course from Penn State University, explained the process, noting cheese must be aged and that can take months but some products, such as curds, can be produced more quickly.
Josh said, “What we’d like to do is add spices to it – cheddar curd and you add onion and garlic spice to it and you can just eat that. People fry them – fried cheese curds are very good. We would like to make and sell that at our store.’’
Jackson Farms looks to sell cheese in its store and other outlets as well as find new partners, such as local wineries and farmers markets. The family hopes to have cheese available for sale on line in the future.
Asked how they are feeling about this new venture, Derek said, “I’m looking forward to it, excited but a little nervous.’’
Josh said, “It’s going to be a learning process and everything’s tough when you’re first getting into it, but we’re looking forward to it.’’
