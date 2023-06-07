Satisfy guests with a savory snack and wine pairing

Pairing an easy, delicious appetizer with the perfect wine doesn’t have to be as difficult as it sounds. When you’re ready to elevate your home entertaining, turn to a simplistic recipe featuring fresh, bold flavors.
Developed by sommelier and founder of “The Lush Life,” Sarah Tracey, this Whipped Goat Cheese Salsa Dip is part of her “Dips and Sips” partnership with Fresh Cravings, makers of authentic-tasting chilled salsas offering a vibrant alternative to soft, dull blends of jarred salsa, flavor-filled hummus, plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips.
“When I entertain at home, I’m always looking for ways to impress my friends with fresh, creative bites I can pair with wine,” Tracey said. “My favorite hack is finding great products with high-quality ingredients then creating simple, elevated ways to serve them. The less time I spend in the kitchen, the more time I get to spend with my guests.”
Ready in just 15 minutes and paired with a rosé, this savory recipe provides an ideal way to satisfy guests without spending too much time in the kitchen. Plus, with goat cheese at the heart of the dip, it’s a delicious way to capitalize on trendy butter boards with an approachable main ingredient.
Visit FreshCravings.com to discover more entertaining-worthy recipes and pairing ideas.
Whipped Goat Cheese Salsa Dip
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Tracey
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
1 goat cheese log (8 ounces), softened at room temperature
1 pinch sea salt
1/2 cup heavy cream
Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, Mild
1/2 cup toasted pine nuts (optional)
1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
crackers, chips or vegetables
19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Rosé
In food processor or blender, blend goat cheese with sea salt and 2 tablespoons heavy cream. If mixture is too firm, add cream little by little while pulsing blender until light, fluffy consistency is reached.
Spread whipped goat cheese into shallow serving dish or onto board.
Top with salsa.
Garnish with toasted pine nuts and fresh parsley, if desired.
Serve with crackers, chips or veggies. Pair with rosé.
