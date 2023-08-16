Ceasar

Serve a make-your-own Caesar salad, charcuterie style.

Summer celebrations come in many forms - backyard games, fun at the pool, time with family - but perhaps a favorite is enjoying fresh, delicious foods that are easy to prepare. Put a twist on the classic Caesar salad this summer with crunchy textures and energizing flavors to keep the excitement rolling all season long.

