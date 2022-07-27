Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.