Lima bean hummus

MetroCreative

Lima beans take the place of chickpeas in this hummus recipe.

 MetroCreative

Charcuterie boards have become more popular in recent years. People often make entire meals out of the finger foods and snack-like items that are included in these offerings — which may include anything from sliced cheeses to olives, crackers, vegetables, and cured meats. Fresh dips also may be included, and hummus is a favorite for its flavor and versatility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.