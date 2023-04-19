Soy food

Ron Wingard Photography

Given the ubiquitous nature of soy-based food, consumers might want to learn the basics of this widely available option.

 RON WINGARD PHOTOGRAPHY

When visiting a modern grocery store, consumers may recognize that their options are seemingly unlimited. Those options abound whether you typically visit a large chain grocery store with 20-plus aisles and expansive specialty sections or you tend to go to smaller stores that emphasize organics and other health foods.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.