Grill fish

MetroCreative

Fish and other seafood can be tasty and quickly cooked on the grill with the right techniques.

 MetroCreative

Grilling lends itself well to many different foods. The smoky, flame-licked flavor of foods prepared on the grill is hard to replicate by other means of cooking.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.