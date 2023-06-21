Galette

MetroCreative

This recipe for “Blueberry Galette,” courtesy of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, is a delicious treat that’s perfect for entertaining.

 MetroCreative

Blueberries should be a delicious part of people’s daily diets because this flavorful fruit packs a nutritious punch. Blueberries are a great source of antioxidants, which can help the body fend off various illnesses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.