Transform bananas into a moist dessert

Bananas are a versatile fruit that can be eaten right off the bunch or utilized in a bevy of recipes. Despite being characterized as the first “superfood” endorsed by the American Medical Association in the early 20th century, bananas are avoided by some people. Some claim that bananas make people gain weight or develop constipation, but many medical organizations point to the nutritional benefits of bananas, which contain potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, fiber, and manganese.
A banana’s flavor starts out as mildly sweet and gains more sweetness as it ripens. Very ripe bananas, or those that have brown speckled skins, don’t need to be discarded. They make perfect additions to baked goods, notably banana bread. Before tossing out brown bananas, consider this recipe for “Chocolate Chip Banana Bread” courtesy of Jenna Barnard and the Butternut Bakery Blog.
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
1 loaf
11⁄2 cups ripe and mashed banana (3 to 4 medium bananas), measured
1⁄2 cup packed light brown sugar
1⁄2 cup granulated sugar
1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1⁄2 cup 2 percent Greek yogurt (sour cream also works)
11⁄3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
3⁄4 cup mini chocolate chips, plus a handful more for sprinkling on top
Preheat your oven to 325 F and grease and line a 9x5 loaf pan with parchment paper.
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, mix together the melted butter and sugars until you reach a paste-like consistency. This may take some vigorous whisking for a minute or two. You can either use a whisk or an electric mixer with the paddle attachment.
Add in your mashed bananas followed by the eggs, yogurt and vanilla.
Once all of your wet ingredients are mixed together, fold in the dry ingredients. Then, fold in the chocolate chips.
Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan and spread it evenly. Sprinkle extra chocolate chips on top if you like.
Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let it cool completely before removing from the pan. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.