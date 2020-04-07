What are your post-graduation plans? Attend California University of Pa. and major in Communication Disorders.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Favorite subject would be Anatomy and my favorite teacher would be Mrs. Elliott who teaches Human Development.
What will you miss most about high school? I would miss my coaches and teammates and high school sports in general.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning the 2019 Softball State Championship game at Penn State.
Favorite food? Grilled Cheese.
Favorite book? The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? The Lion King.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Five More Minutes, Scotty McCreery.
Athlete you admire most? Alex Hugo.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My mom, Tammee, she has been there supporting me every step of the way.
In 10 years, I will be …? a speech pathologist specializing in pediatrics, helping children everyday.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? eliminate all student debt and make college a reasonable cost for all people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.