What are your post-graduation plans? Enroll at Penn State Fayette.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP Physics, Mr. Steeber.
What will you miss most about high school? The great teachers.
Most memorable sports moment? Being able to compete at WPIALs.
Favorite food? New York Strip Steak.
Favorite book? The Stranger, by Albert Camus.
All-time favorite movie? The Jungle Book.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Dr. Hook.
Athlete you admire most? Tim Tebow.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My peers.
In 10 years, I will be …? working for a civil engineering company.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? improve heathcare.
