What are your post-graduation plans? Go to California University of Pennsylvania for a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math, Jason Salaway.
What will you miss most about high school? The sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Getting to play with friends.
Favorite food? Crab legs.
Favorite book? Percy Jackson.
All-time favorite movie? Avengers: Endgame.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Drake.
Athlete you admire most? Alex Caruso.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My Dad.
In 10 years, I will be …? working as an Electrical Engineering Technologist.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? fight for world peace.
