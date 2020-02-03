What are your post-graduation plans? Going to Penn State (2 years at Fayette, 2 years at Main) for vet school.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math - Fedor.
What will you miss most about high school? Friends and all of the amazing moments throughout my 4 years of playing sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Beating GCC/Scoring my 1,000 points.
Favorite food? Rice with chicken.
Favorite book? Of Mice and Men.
All-time favorite movie? Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Gabby Barrett.
Athlete you admire most? Brooke Poling.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My coaches/push me to be the best athlete I can be.
In 10 years, I will be …? living in Florida with my own vet clinic.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? open up shelters for all the homeless animals and people around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.