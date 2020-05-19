The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools that lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Connellsville spring sports squads were just about ready to swing into action when everything was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Junior high baseball had started its season, but didn’t play any games,” said Connellsville Athletic Director Rich Evans.
Naturally, attention turned to the senior class which did not have the opportunity to don the school colors one last season in baseball, softball, track & field or boys tennis.
“It’s really unfortunate. There is a lot of bigger, pressing issues in society, but sports is such a big part, especially for the seniors who can’t get it back,” explained Evans.
Evans, a 1998 Connellsville graduate, recalled the importance of his senior season in track & field.
“I was obsessed with it,” said Evans. “The day after states my junior year, I started. I was maniacal about it.”
The year-long work paid dividends with Evans winning the silver medal in the discus at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
The 2020 spring season is a lost season for not only seniors, but for the underclassmen, as well.
“I was talking with (baseball coach) Rob Orndorff (about that situation). Cameron Dodd wasn’t on the radar last year (as a junior), but he ended up being one our best pitchers. He had a huge role in our success,” said Evans. “He was a perfect example of what can happen.”
Evans and his athletic staff have been using modern technology to maintain communications through the lost season.
“Our coaches have just done a good job staying in contact. Our coaches are encouraged to communicate with the kids to still get the word out,” said Evans. “I know football coach Marko Thomas has zoom meetings to communicate with the team.
“We have been meeting the whole way through the process.”
Evans is hopeful some activity will resume in the summer months under the direction of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Education and the PIAA.
“We might get to start July 1 with team activities, but there are so many unknowns,” said Evans. “Every meeting I’m in is the same thing. How are you handling this?
“Every college has its own plan and doing something different.”
Evans added, “If we don’t have students on campus, how can we have athletes on campus?”
Evans said ideas are being thrown around on how high school sports might look should classes resume in the fall.
“Another discussion that’s not far along in the AD world is flip-flop football and soccer to spring and baseball and softball to fall. There’s not as much contact in baseball and softball,” said Evans.
Evans spoke the day before the 2020 WPIAL Class AAA/AA Track & Field Championships were to be held at Slippery Rock University, his alma mater. Evans has been on the WPIAL steering committee since 2007.
“Isn’t that amazing?” Evans said of the cancelled meet. “I’ve had a part in track season since 1992. I started coaching in 2001 and then on (the steering committee).”
Baseball
The Falcons lost in the first round of the 2019 WPIAL Class AAAAAA playoffs to Seneca Valley, 2-0, that unknowingly turned out to be the last game for eight seniors.
Seniors on the roster included Jarett Cope, Caleb Dillon, Cameron Dodd, Darren Farkas, Collyn Flynn, Kade Musgrove and Cole Shearer, along with team manager Jacob Dean.
“These kids contributed from their freshman year on,” praised baseball coach Rob Orndorff. “They’ve all been part of our program. This is a group of kids that have played together for a long time. They have a tight-knit bond together.
“They were really looking forward to this year.”
Orndoff added, “This is a tough group to lose.”
According to Orndorff, the lost 2020 season also has repercussions moving forward.
“Not knowing what’s going to happen through this ordeal, fall ball would be huge for us. That will help out,” said Orndorff. “But, if we don’t play until next spring, that will be real tough.
“This season would be time for the younger players to get some varsity experience. Now, they lose all that varsity experience and we come back with a team with little experience next spring.
“There’s so much uncertainty with this thing.”
Orndorff feels when things resume it will be almost like starting over.
“They lost everything ground into memory. We always talk about the process. Kids understand how important that process was,” said Orndoff, adding, “A lot of bonding was missed out.”
Though not on the field or in the dugout, Orndorff has continued to hone his skills through the internet.
“We had another zoom meeting (for a coaching clinic). I’ve benefited a little. It makes me a better coach,” said Orndorff. “I’ve been (sitting in on) virtual coach’s clinics. It’s educational.
“You do the best you can to learn as a coach.”
Softball
The Lady Falcons lost five seniors to graduation after last year’s WPIAL Class AAAAA runner-up finish to West Allegheny, including starting pitcher Mia Burd, but John Burd felt the 2020 class of Garrity Bungard, Kara May, Sadie Miller, and newcomer Sydney Petrowski, a transfer from Laurel Highlands, were ably prepared to fill the gaps from a team that finished 16-8 and lost to Donegal, 6-4, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
“We had one scrimmage against Belle Vernon. We had a pretty good idea (of how the team looked).,” said veteran coach John Burd. “The biggest hole we had was trying to find a catcher.”
“I feel really bad for our seniors. They have all been with us four years. They had no senior day,” continued Burd. “Kara May waited for her turn to pitch. I feel real bad for her.
“We hoped to get Sydney Petrowski into that playoff experience.”
Burd and the softball team’s timeline was similar to the other spring sports.
“At first we heard it was for two weeks. I told the girls to keep working,” explained Burd. “We never did really get to have that final closure. Everyone is in the same boat.”
Burd added, “It’s probably best they did it (cancel the season).”
The Lady Falcons enter the 2021 season basically needing to fill holes left by two graduating classes instead of only one.
“This is as good as depth we’ve had since I’ve been here. If you only lose four or five every year, we’d be in good shape,” said Burd.
Burd is a retired teacher and has managed to fill some of his free time on the course with the recent reopening of golf courses in the state.
But, he misses his time in the dugout.
“I love coaching. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I miss the girls and miss the competition, and seeing all the other coaches,” said Burd. “It’s getting boring.
“My youngest daughter plays travel ball, so there’s still hope.”
Track & Field
The senior boys entered the 2020 season not knowing what it was like to lose a section meet, seeking to go 4-for-4 in section titles. The girls were positioned to share the Section 2-AAA crown in the 2019 finale, but were edged by Belle Vernon.
“The class hasn’t lost a section meet since they were freshmen,” said coach Pat Mullaney. “The girls went to the playoffs. Both won county titles, and we had strong teams coming back.
“We’ve had the county MVP for the last couple years.
The core group of all that success began preparations late last fall.
“I had a group in November working out. They lose all that focus and effort,” said Mullaney.
Mullaney, who himself ran track for the Falcons, noted the time put in by senior middle distance runner Dom Prestipino, who was seeking his fourth straight county title in the 800 and a possible WPIAL medal. Prestipino placed 13th in the finals of the 800 in last year’s district meet in 1:59.54, and was on pace to lower that time.
“Dom, he put his summer in,” praised Mullaney. “I feel bad for the ones who put in the work.”
Senior athletes on the track team included Alyssa Ambrisco, Beth Beatty, Callie Cunningham, Chloe Kalp, Morgan Kirk, Kristen Langley, Alysha Lessman, Morgan Lukaesko, Kendal McCutcheon, Mariah Mosko, Madison Shoemaker, Lillian Wehner, Curtis Avellanet, Dakota Fisher, Ahmad Hooper, Kyle Jordan, Brayan Leon, Ian Nicholson, Ramani Pirl, Prestipino, Zahir Rhoden, Dyson Rogers, Brandon Routzahn, Jaimare Wilson and Aaron Zavatchan.
Hooper, a transfer from Uniontown, finished ninth in the 100 in the 2019 WPIAL finals.
Mullaney really didn’t have an opportunity for any closure with his squads given the fluid nature of the postponements and cancellations.
“Practice that Friday (March 13) as we were there in the team huddle we found out we were done for 14 days,” Mullaney said of the initial announcement. “Track is such a big group with all different coaches. We have the one big meeting and then break off into groups.
“I couldn’t imagine seeing them again and telling them it’s over.”
Mullaney noted juniors lost the season to be noticed for a college scholarship.
“Now is when juniors look for scholarships. This is when you get them,” explained Mullaney.
Mullaney acknowledged he also has a lost season as a coach.
“I miss contact with the kids, the stories, watching them grow up,” said Mullaney. “I miss the kids and the life lessons.”
Also lost was the interaction with the county’s coaches, notably in section meets and the annual county meet, that was to be hosted by Connellsville.
“This is one of the greatest counties to coach in. To hear the stories from (Laurel Highlands boys coach) Bob Costello,” added Mullaney.
Mullaney noted the closure of the remainder of the school year will also impact the cross country season in the fall.
“The (last few weeks of the school year) are my biggest times to recruit for cross country. I can’t recruit face-to-face,” said Mullaney. “I’ll turn to the new lifestyle online, Twitter and social media.”
Boys Tennis
The Falcons were scheduled to host Greensburg Central Catholic on March 16, when the spring season was postponed.
Coach William Ricks had 17 players on the roster, including seniors Tanner Beneke, Dylan Johnson, Seth Kuhns and Luke Wascak. Beneke, one of three returning lettermen, was penciled in at No. 1 singles.
Sophomore Jakob Greer, another returning lettermen, was expected to play at second singles.
Sophomore Kaiden Goforth, the third returning letterman, Kuhns and junior Tyler Basinger were in the mix at third singles, with the odd men out joining Johnson and Wascak in doubles play.
The Falcons were scheduled to play in Section 1-AAA, along with Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hempfield, Kiski, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.
