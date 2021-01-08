We must admit that some things seem to take place solely by chance. Like getting hit by lightning, or a car crashing into you. The proverbial “being in the wrong place at the wrong time.” When we hear of some happening that we judge or dismiss as being luck or chance and we surmise it with, “What are the odds?”
How much of life do we accept as fate, or automatically resign ourselves to the mindset that this is just the way it is? It’s a simple truth that we can’t change the past, and in some measure, you can’t change people. There are many sayings and clichés about taking stock of where you’re at in life and making decisions that will affect your future in a positive way.
Like: The decisions you make today will affect your tomorrow. How obvious, and yet many don’t thoughtfully consider the implications. Living a healthier lifestyle may be the standard bearer for most as we know what to do, and yet don’t do it anyway. It doesn’t take a bunch of equipment or money to do bodyweight exercises, go for walks and cut back on junk food while eating healthier. It may take some planning or organizing. The other word is purposeful.
Being intentional means that I am going to do this because I’m not letting my life and future be dictated without my input, my decisions, for my reasons. We all must come to a place where we take stock of where we are and where do we want to be and make plans and provisions for getting there. It may be dreams, aspirations and goals.
You can’t get an education by just sitting there doing nothing. It takes enrollment, paying attention, taking notes, studying and doing the assignments. You can’t lose weight without being calorie deficient. You can’t save money without cutting expenses, increasing income, or both. You can’t develop constructive relationships without being a normal, decent person.
Life doesn’t progress beneficially without your participation, otherwise you become a victim of others decisions, or of your own indecision and inaction. What active decisions have you made toward making your life better? What are your plans, short and long term for a better life for you and perhaps your loved ones? Even if they’re baby steps. Maybe you will be alone in some of your life’s travels? Maybe the decision(s) that need to be made will be painful at first?
Being purposeful about your health, finances, relationships, career, etc., is commendable, but what about your spirit nature? Are you intentional? Is your spiritual life lacking? What purposeful plans have you made to increase the well-being of your relationship to God? Why do so many neglect the single most important part of their life and the lives of their families?
In Mark 2:14 Jesus called Levi to follow him, and immediately he did. How many of us hear the same call from God but resist or decide to wait until some other time? Leaving serious question marks about our walk with God when we’re just sitting still. In Joshua 24, Joshua confronts the people with the greatest intentional decision, will you serve God or not? They responded affirmatively. Yet Joshua was determined to serve God even if it meant going it alone, V15.
Many state that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. We start with good intentions, but the key thing lacking is consistency or discipline to get to a result, finish the goal, or closure. Most of us get out the gate but never cross the finish line so to speak. The intention must be daily. Give us today our daily bread. Matt 6:11. What I need today to get through today.
Having hope is essential. Following God must be deliberate. You don’t accidentally grow in faith. You can’t become a better Christian by not following the teachings of Christ. We must put into action what we know to do.
Has our speech become better? Our thought life? Our attitudes and outlook toward others? The compassion in our hearts for those less fortunate? Do we avoid environments unhealthy to our souls? Are we being purposeful in spiritual pursuits that bring us closer to the heart of God?
