Political climates lend themselves to tearing down each other’s opponents, and generally their policies. Seeking to give as little credit as possible to potential solutions so that they don’t end up with any type of advantage. Finding common ground for just about anything is near impossible because public sentiment that can lead to popularity can’t be allowed due to partisan if not dogmatic one-upmanship. I.O.W.: Don’t ever admit or agree that your opponent has a great idea.
This constant drumbeat of tearing down increases rancor, divisiveness, and resistance to resolutions for the common good. But this phenomenon isn’t insulated to politics. Consider how the church also engages in browbeating one another over nonessential differences. Of course, there are doctrinal contrasts among Christians, and the obvious reality behind that is how many distinct denominations and separate church groups we have in the world.
It is painful to watch fellow believers sniff and snort at one another over what instruments should or not be played for worship. Or that Communion can only be served one way. Should we disavow other professing Followers of the Way because of divergences of thought relating to tattoos, long hair for men, which Bible translation is the best, sipping wine, the Rapture issue, or women in ministry?
There is so much we can get caught up into that seeks to divide and tear down. If only we would resist that immediate impulse to “be against.” Of course, there are deep-seated appropriate convictions that define us as who we are. Hopefully that thread runs through all of us, and our laws reflect those values.
How many children and homes have been broken due to someone’s negativity and tearing down of others? How much of society’s pain is owed to agenda at odds with truthfulness? Narratives that defy the witness of facts.
Think through how much time, effort, and skill it takes to build things. A tree may take 100 years to grow but can be cut down or destroyed by fire in minutes. A car may take weeks to put together but can be totaled in a second. A building may take months or years to erect yet can be demolished in nearly no time by comparison. Someone can live 60 years and their life is lost quickly with one accident.
Some things worthwhile take time to build. How about relationships? One harsh inconsiderate impulsive tongue lashing can undo a lot of goodwill and time spent interacting. The tongue is a fire, it can destroy things quickly, and bring with it, pain. James 3:6, An opposing scripture, admonishes us to only speak that which is wholesome, meets needs and builds up, Ephesians 4:29.
We can discourage or encourage one another, Hebrews 10:24-25. We can be there for others in a positive way or we can use our presence to others’ detriment, biting and devouring one another, Galatians 5:15. Ecclesiastes 3:3B says there is a time to build up and tear down. But the tearing down should be the removing of things that are holding us back from living a good fulfilling life in Christ. We should tear down bad habits and attitudes. Character flaws included.
And then build up things in our lives that are spiritually beneficial. Constructive criticism designed to help us improve isn’t tearing down destructively. It’s more like a muscle that gets broken down from resistance training or work, then rebuilds itself better/stronger. If one is teachable and open to improving. We need people and truth in our lives for advancing growth.
Things to “tear down” would be relationships that are influencing us in harmful ways. Sometimes we find ourselves in bad environments that drain us, or tear us down, then we need to (Jude 1:20) “build ourselves up in our most Holy Faith.” It’s highly impactful to develop and maintain consistent spiritual disciplines that build up and ward off the ongoing drain of life.
Each of us should do a spiritual inventory of things that tear us down and things that build us up. From that assessment should come an action plan of resolve, which inhibits, refuses or censors the tearing down aspects, and implement, cultivate, and integrate that which build up ourselves and others.
