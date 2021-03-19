For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. 1 Tim 6:10A NIV, and Matt 6:24B, “you cannot serve both God and money.” There are many ways that the love of money corrupts individuals, groups, and societies at large. Let’s list some evils.
When news organizations won’t inform the public of bad products, services, and lawsuits because it would reflect poorly on their advertisers who they are beholden to. “For the fear of losing the cash, they won’t bash.” When science won’t stick to science due to unscrupulous politicians and bureaucrats who control the grants that subsidize their research. Then science gets lost in predetermined narratives and outcomes so the cash cow research industry can keep their spurious employment.
When pastors won’t speak the truth of God’s word because some wealthy donors may get offended and leave, taking their funds with them, leaving the church body wanting in moral backbone and giving undue influence on the unteachable wealthy among them. For the love of money.
As drug dealers push their poison into neighborhoods and innocent children are caught in the crossfire, and human traffickers victimize in the most heinous ways, while most cower in fear over retaliation due to black market supply and demand. (Another article)
Employers who turn a blind eye to unsafe working conditions and force unrealistic productivity expectations creating unhealthy stress levels to “maximize” profits. When corners are cut, and inferior products and services are promoted and sold to a naïve and trusting customer base. For the love of money.
As the incestuous relationship of business America, the military industrial complex, and special interests deepens, the criminal enterprises of the gate keepers of the public trough continues to dole out corporate welfare, subsidies to business donors, and government contracts: American debt spirals out of control, but that’s OK as long as the kickbacks continue for the entrenched. For the love of money.
When advertisers are afraid of some cancel culture tirade boycott and redirect their sponsorship from the guilty until proven innocent programming. Or educators refusing to turn down inaccurate textbooks since the publisher’s deep pockets have more appeal than truthfulness. And when conflicts of interests aren’t negated in the supply chain, especially when advantageous gratuities are involved. For the love of money.
When big pharma pushes untested medicines, vaccines, and treatments to get their unrealized profits returned sooner, or manufacturers must have recalls so the assembly line wouldn’t become stalled, and simple children’s toys become health hazards. For the love of money.
As salesmen across the commercial spectrum don’t just exaggerate but knowingly mislead on the houses, cars, products, insurances, contracts, vacation rentals and investments, do so to keep commissions elevated beyond what the truth would allow. Truck and delivery drivers speeding excessively even in bad weather to make their target deadlines because after all, “Time is money”, putting the driving public at unnecessary risk. For the love of money.
After receiving their rent money, slum landlords refuse to deal with maintenance issues. Supervisors who minimize pay raises, so their bonuses are greater. Managers who won’t update equipment making the workload easier for the people helping make the money. Pyramid schemes, embezzlement, and fraud leading to folks losing life savings, retirement funds and employment. For the love of money.
Padding expenses, stealing from your employer, cheating on taxes, inflating overtime, and the list could go on identifying the ways we bend the knee for dishonest gain. Whenever someone calls out the money changers, those with vested interests in maintaining the status quo calls them conspiracy theorists. This game is played by all. Who stands to benefit, and to what degree and at what cost? Those should be the questions.
There is nothing wrong with being wealthy and trying to get there. The lines are drawn over the way it is done. Let us not sear our consciences and bring ruin to reputation and our souls over ill-gotten gain. “For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?” Mark 8:36 KJ and Prov 11:1 NIV, “The Lord detests dishonest scales, but accurate weights find favor with him.”
