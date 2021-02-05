There is an actual progression from knowing, to doing that knowing, to becoming that knowing. Looking at that in reverse, for you to become something, you must practice doing that thing beforehand. However, before you can do something, you must know what, or how to do that thing.
Think athletics as an example. One must know how the movements must progress or be performed, then the practice of what you know, then you become a better athlete from that doing. The same rings true for any professional endeavors. Consider the titles that people carry such as doctor, officer, judge, and at the least you are known by the trade you make a living at. You are identified, or become that.
Can anyone truthfully say that we have always done the right thing all the time? Or that our reactions have always been perfect, and we have never uttered something we later regretted? Even when we consciously realize at that given moment our actions and speech will betray proper behavior.
James 4:17 NIV informs us, “If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.” Ouch! That includes every human dead and alive. Explicitly we are told that each time we don’t do the right thing, it is wrong. The presumption is that we have the information of what is the right thing to do/say. Intuitively most of us know right from wrong at least in the big-picture issues.
This struggle is real. Consider the Apostle Paul’s soul wrenching with this concluding statement, “What a wretched man that I am!” From Rom 7:24A. Read his spiritual dilemma in Rom 7:15-24 as he admits the internal conflict of not doing what he should and doing what he shouldn’t. We all can relate to his pangs of the conscious dichotomy between his action and thoughts which warred internally and of external expression.
James 2:26 advises us that, “Faith without works is dead.” Which means we can’t just know or believe something, but there must be action related to that knowing. Faith without action is useless, worthless, or lifeless. Conversely, faith with works is alive, useful, and active. What you know is being put into action by you, and when you consistently do something, you (start) to become that something.
When you practice forgiveness, mercy, and compassion, you become forgiving, merciful, and compassionate. Do you have a living faith? Are you living out your faith? The old saying rings true, “actions speak louder than words.” You don’t have to be a Bible scholar to understand, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Matt 7:12
Jesus said, “If you love me, keep my commandments”. NIV John 14:15 Here is where the proverbial rubber hits the road. Doing, or being something is equated with love. God considers it an act of love, affection, and loyalty when we follow his instructions for right living toward him and fellow mankind. If you’re doing what you know you should be doing, then you won’t have to worry about what you shouldn’t be doing.
In Luke 11:28 Jesus replies, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it.” Again: Do what you know to do. Knowing God’s will, and doing God’s will, puts you into God’s will. When you know it, then do it, act upon it, you become it. You become what you know. The goal is to become more Christlike.
All of us at times have known to do the right thing and either ignored that thought, struggled with the issue and gave in to it, or overcame it by doing the right thing. Our emotions can either be the main obstacle or the driving force for good. Does our anger compel us to bad actions or righteous determination? How about the hurts we experience? Do we draw closer to God or become withdrawn from him?
So, as we move forward in life, we need to review God’s word for Godly instruction, then incorporate those teachings into our daily lives with intention. From there as we continue with consistency, we will find ourselves becoming what we know.
