Why do we go to school? Obviously to get an education. It’s a place to learn the basics that we will need to normally function as a literate adult. But beyond basic literacy, more education is required for certain skill sets. Some training requires two years, some four, some even longer. Institutions of higher learning provide that opportunity, as does trade schools. Yet through all that extra instruction, it boils down to a team of instructors to make the best benefit available for whatever the overall curriculum.
You are or were trained by a team. And it’s that teamwork that propels the next generation into hopefully a better team, or group, which in turn, again provides even more advancement. No one professor, or tradesman can cover all knowledge bases for their student(s). No head coach can go it alone; they need assistant coaches who may have specialties and recognize strengths and weaknesses in the team so they can be addressed for positive outcome.
Every CEO has a board of directors, vice presidents, and advisers. Leadership needs the input of qualified and capable people. They all provide counsel to the team as a group and to leadership, which takes that information to make decisions on what is best for what they lead. Businesses, teams, churches, and political governance all should have this in common.
Every supervisor/manager should pay heed to the advice of their employees, especially subject matter experts. Here is where the great divide in the stories of Solomon and his son Rehoboam come into play, as it concerns how leadership listened to wise council and propelled the kingdom of one into greatness and brought ruin to the other.
While there are other reasons Rehoboam lost his United Kingdom left to him by his father, King Solomon, one of the main ones can be found in 1 Kings 12:1-17. This is where Rehoboam consulted with the elders who had served and advised the wisest man who ever ruled. He rejected their advice and went with the younger, more inexperience men who provoked him to a harsher answer against the people he would rule over, which in turn caused them to rebel and split the kingdom.
Solomon asked God for wisdom in governing and God granted it. 1 Kings 3:7-14. Solomon became famous for his knowledge and wisdom. 1 Kings 4:30-34. 1 Kings 10:23-24, yet he still needed counsel and advice to rule.1 Kings 12:6. If the wisest man who ever lived listened to counsel, why wouldn’t anyone else? Perhaps that’s why it led to greatness?
Prov 11:14 informs that victory is won through many advisers, and Prov 24:6 says that there is safety in a multitude of counselors (KJ). The principle is that no one is an island; we need the input of others. But the key to making and keeping constructive momentum is to be unified. Everyone on the same page, going in the same direction with the same (end) goal in mind.
Disunity will not achieve the goal. Think sports teams. If one person doesn’t do their part or refuses to cooperate, it will handicap, if not sabotage the efforts of others. There is so much in the Bible about being united, moving the camp together, or being likeminded, Phil 2:2. Being a weak performer is one thing, but to be actively engaged against the efforts of the group will necessitate being removed from the group.
Another aspect of leading is to be teachable. Circumstances change, people come and go, new situations, technology, inventions, methods, etc., force us to be adaptable to change or get left behind against the competition or leave us lacking to our responsibilities.
Every great leader surrounds themselves with highly capable people, like Solomon, not like Rehoboam. The Holy Spirit of God is rightfully called Helper, Advocate, Counselor. John 14:26, John 16:13. Do we seek God’s counsel? Do we refer to God’s word when decision making time comes? Do we pray and seek God’s will without having our predetermined minds made up?
We must actively seek Godly counsel from others and be unified, pray for God’s direction, understand what God’s word may speak to a situation, so we can successfully lead with others.
