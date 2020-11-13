I was sitting in a conference room working on my laptop and I heard some small but alerting noise. I looked around and on the floor about the cove-base height was a moth caught in a small spider’s web. My first instinct was to go set it free, but then I thought about the spider. If I set it free, the spider may starve to death? If I don’t, the moth apparently will perish by becoming spider food. For me to interfere would decidedly choose a fate for one or the other.
I found myself in a moral dilemma because my determination would be creating a win/lose situation for either entity. There was no easy answer, considering the plain situation. Fortunately for me, the moth freed itself and the choice before me was eliminated.
But consider other moral dilemmas that we as individuals, peoples and society are faced with in the ongoing debates of the lesser of two evils, winners and losers, or someone must give up more than someone else.
When we see a beggar with their sign that says, “homeless, hungry, need help,” dual thoughts arise, such as not ignoring the cry of the poor, but not being taken advantage of by scam artists who are in turn victimizing society by appealing to our charitable nature. Do I give cash and they secure drugs for their addiction and I just enabled it? Perhaps I should just buy them the food outright?
Do we fire the lazy unproductive employee who is a drag on the business, knowing that they have a wonderful spouse and small children? How much time do we spend on a career when it takes considerable stretches away from family time, yet it will provide much-needed finances for our children’s education and secure a more promising retirement structure?
At what point do we lock up repeat nonviolent offenders? And for how long? How to handle a situation where you find out that a couple your friends with has an unfaithful partner? Do you stay out of it, or inform the victim? What if there are children involved?
Even in Scripture we can find this contrast. Rahab the prostitute was faced with hiding the Israeli spies and lying about it to the soldiers seeking to kill them. Joshua Ch 2. How many in wartime or persecution are faced with the same dilemma? How many of us have been faced with doing something, “wrong” because of the fear of a greater sin?
A younger sibling accidentally breaks something and to keep them from being beaten by an abusive parent, a lie is promoted to keep that from happening. How many women in that type of environment lie to protect the abuser because of purported shame and needless guilt?
So, decisions must be made that are consequential, and have impact. Indecision is also a decision. With indecision we are either letting others determine outcomes, or we are letting the chips fall where they may. Noninvolvement doesn’t make neutral, platonic or innocent stands unavoidable.
I think the greatest moral dilemma in history was that someone’s child had to suffer and die for mankind. Which includes you and me. The bottom line was that mankind sinned and became separated from God from the place they held. The only way to permanently resolve this issue was for a perfect human blood sacrifice. But the only person qualified to die on our behalf was God’s perfect son, Jesus Christ.
The moral dilemma was that God the Father would have to see his own son die a horrible death. And the risk was that if God came to mankind in human reality, then he would have to live a morally and spiritually perfect life or otherwise the plan wouldn’t work.
If he failed in that effort, then all hope of a future full and complete restoration of man to God as intended via the Garden of Eden would be for nothing. But history and the Bible informs us otherwise, so some moral dilemmas with wisdom and faith can have its challenges met.
The key is to rely on God for good judgment and discernment. Please read and pray James 1:5.
