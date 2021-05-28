People get nostalgic about a time they remember or have been influenced by. Some would say, “back in the day, or back in my day,” professing some memory or knowledge of that time that would reveal itself to have been a better time, happenstance, or issue.
Were there ever good old days? Was there ever a time period that was inherently better than others? It’s obvious that some time periods were worse than others such as world wars, and some societies and nations, have experienced times that were worse. War, persecution, segregation, slavery, child labor, lack of hygiene, medicine, and the list could go on.
What was better or good about a previous time? Can we honestly say it was better for slaves? Segregation, child labor, working conditions or those with ailments? What is it about the past that we myopically recall with fondness minus historical clarity? Each generation seems to think the next lacks something positive from its own.
What is better or worse in our present age? I, for one, believe medicine has improved drastically, saving, and enhancing lives for the better. Think cancer treatments. Anesthesia wasn’t always around. Perhaps we could go back to a day when operations had to be performed without painkillers?
I’m glad party lines for phones don’t exist anymore and I can have a private conversation almost anytime, anywhere. Even Facetime my wife when I’m at the grocery store to make sure I’m getting the right thing. How great is that?
People complain about wishing life was simpler. Like before. Like before what? If your life is hectic, take control and unstress it yourself and then quit complaining. Was life stress-free working in the coal mines 50 to 100 years ago? Was life stress-free before refrigeration? Horse poop up and down the streets, no running water, air conditioning, or electricity?
Is life inherently better now than “before?” Considering nuclear war, maybe not? Pandemics occurred in any era, but with travel being readily available throughout most nations, the risk factor has increased. What’s the same, or different? What used to be and will be as it concerns people is explicitly addressed in scripture.
Ecc 1:9 NIV “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” Humans are humans. People are people. Politics will always be in every type of government structure. Every economic system has the haves and have-nots. Every religion has its adherents and those who pretend and stay on the margins. Some believe this is the best time to be alive. For who?
Is this the best time to be alive if you’re under persecution? Or trafficked? Or losing your job to technology? The good and bad of life go hand in hand. Medicine, science, inventions, and those willing to use those advancements can make progression in their quality of life.
While the hard-tangible developments may benefit mankind, the intangibles are what determines quality assurance in mindsets. The human condition has improved materially overall, but what about our inward condition? There has always been adultery, divorce, sibling rivalry, favoritism, office politics, jealousy, funerals, illnesses, revenge, greed, sexism, racism, laziness, dictators, and the list goes on, and on.
There has been and continues to be falling in love, wedding days, babies smiling, pets, doing favors, family get-togethers, holidays, new clothes, good food, music, and that list could go on.
Make the best of the days you have. Life is short. We can lament about what we don’t have or celebrate the goodness we do have. When it comes to the human condition, nothing will change. Every time can point to its perceived positives, and that’s Ok. But let’s not embellish the past without being thankful that some of the past’s negatives we don’t have to experience.
Much of the human situation can be recognized through its culture. Examine that and you will find historical parallels spanning millennia. People’s emotions, reactions, and thought life remain consistent in their hopes, dreams and interaction regarding each other and life itself. The good old days may have a romantic quaintness to it, but the actual oldness is the dependability for us to act the same. Truly nothing new.
