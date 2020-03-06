It’s great to be back.

Oh, Greene County Messenger, how I have missed you so.
It was nearly two years ago that I left my position as GCM managing editor after accepting the position of communications director for the county. And when I wrote my last column in May 2018, I believed that it was really going to be my last one and that God was closing the chapter of life that was my newspaper writing career – after 25 years – and beginning a new chapter, one that would see me putting my love of creative writing aside for an exciting new venture.
Well, apparently God changed his mind. Last month, I was informed that the communications director position was being terminated by the new county administration in an effort to save money. I was surprised, but I wasn’t angry. I understood that it wasn’t personal.
But after realizing that I was out of a job, the big question remained… what do I do now?
To my pleasant surprise, one phone call answered that question. I reached out to the newspaper that I devoted nearly a quarter century of my life to just to see if, just maybe, I could return to the Messenger, to my true love of creative writing, of writing stories that focused on the good things in Greene County; the people, places and events that make this unique part of the commonwealth so special.
And, it was that very moment when I realized – after I was told there was a position open and I’d be welcomed back – that God knew what He was doing. Because He knew I would be happier returning to my love and passion of writing.
Many changes have occurred here since I left. The Messenger office is now situated inside the Observer-Reporter building. There are new faces whom I haven’t had the pleasure of working with before. Deadlines have changed, job responsibilities have changed and the way the office is run has changed.
To put it simply, working at the Messenger in this current climate is, and will continue to be, much different than it was in the past.
And I couldn’t be happier about that.
Not only am I thrilled with the opportunity to again work with my previous supervisor, Mike Palm – who, and I know he’ll be mad at me for saying this, is one of the best “bosses” I have ever worked with – but I am excited to see that the passion and dedication to making this weekly newspaper the best it can be by Mike and the GCM’s publisher and owners is unbelievably strong.
I am greatly looking forward to working with the GCM’s managing editor, Holly Hendershot, who has burning energy and excitement, amazing ideas for the paper and whose passion for quality, factual and objective writing is immeasurable. There is a strong, solid structure firmly in place here, and as a reporter, I am elated to be a part of this well-oiled machine.
But most importantly, I am ecstatic about returning to my roots. I have missed talking to the many folks of Greene County who have great stories to tell. I have missed putting together stories of hope, of positivity, of the goodness that can be found in our neck o’ the woods, if one knows where to look.
In my entire writing career, I have covered just about every type of story you could possibly think of: court hearings, drug busts, government meetings, school board meetings, fatal fires and crashes and so on. And even though I have always prided myself on doing the best job I possibly could with each assignment given to me, there is absolutely no doubt that the stories I love to write the most, the ones that make me the most proud to be a professional writer, are the human interest features – the “feel good” stories – that shine well deserved spotlights on the people who strive to do good things to help their fellow man, the organizations and agencies that are devoted to making life better for others, the events that are held to celebrate our county’s proud heritage and rich history.
That is what I strived to do for nearly 25 years, while working for this award-winning weekly newspaper, and that is what I am greatly looking forward to doing once again.
So, again, Greene County Messenger, I have missed you. I am very happy to be back doing what I love, and I simply cannot wait to reach out to you wonderful people who have the great stories to tell and shine those well-deserved spotlights once again.
It’s great to be back.
