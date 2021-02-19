Many people believe one form of superstition or another. Such as a black cat crossed my path means bad luck. Or they give credence to legendary beasts and beings like Bigfoot, Slender Man, or the Loch Ness monster. While mythology plays a part in any culture, too much entanglement creates havoc when superstition collides or becomes ensnared with or against symbolism.
Or does our symbolism become superstition, which when based against the backdrop of faith, then morphs into sacrilege. Let’s consider standing for one’s flag when one’s national anthem is being performed. Across all societies, standing for the flag constitutes the symbol of patriotism. While I believe that each should love their country and want what’s best for that country, do we think that by desecrating the flag we are bringing some type of divine wrath on ourselves because God has a flag as some spiritual power?
You may incur the wrath of citizens who hold the flag as a symbol of pride, but can anyone truly say that there is biblical rationale for God passing judgment on a people because some won’t stand for a political national anthem and honor its flag? I personally think you should, but believers shouldn’t let our symbolism become superstition.
On the converse side of that, it appears no one refuses to stand in a courtroom as we are commanded to “all rise” because the judge enters and we wait for him to command us to “please be seated” before we sit. So why not stand for the national anthem? Either way, we should not let symbols become substitutes for faith; then they become superstitions.
God gave us the 10 commandments, one of which is, “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is on heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath,” Exod 20:4A, KJ. This is the Second Commandment, which would seemingly be tied into the first, that we are to have no other gods before him and even the third, which would be to take the Lord’s name in vain (by having an idol image).
There are many symbols we recognize for their significance: the eagle, the Statue of Liberty, the dollar bill, and for many, the cross. Vampires aside, how do we portray the cross? Even non-religious folks wear a cross as jewelry or decorative instead of a reminder of their faith journey.
Can we write and take notes in our Bibles? Some say it desecrates the word of God, others feel it enhances their understanding. Do we take the actual material of paper and turn it into something more meaningful than the words therein?
Can we never discard any symbols materially? Is it emotional or superstition based on erroneous beliefs of disrespect, that we’ll be punished? The guilt factor is based on symbolic symbiosis. Have we tied ourselves unwittingly into tangled knots of interdependence with symbols that while have multitudinous appeal, have no intrinsic spiritual value?
God himself cast symbols as representative of meaning. The fruits in the Garden of Eden, the bronze snake Moses was to hold up for healing, let alone all the symbolic meanings behind the Arc of the Covenant, the tent of meeting, and Passover itself. Moving forward we find other representations as in anointing with oil, the laying on of hands, and of course, the cross itself.
While it may be fanciful to make believe and give a halfhearted nod to things not real, or to have conversations that are superficial toward things generically spiritual, can we at least come to terms that not all symbolism is recognized by God as having eternal worth and substance? Admittedly, many symbols carry great weight during times of consequence or hardship.
And many look to symbols as a sign of faith, or reassurance. Symbols are representative and if some disparage that symbol, others may be offended. Should we not consider as decent people the feelings of others, their sensitivities, and beliefs? Review 1 Cor Ch 8 for that lesson.
The bottom line is: While symbolism decidedly has its place across the board in humanity, we must not let it cross the line into superstition, which upsets the integrity of the substance of faith.
