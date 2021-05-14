There is strong encouragement and examples throughout scripture, books written, and church-led efforts about and for prayer. Anyone with a basic Bible can see the great men and women of God offering various types of prayers. Whether alone, by two, or in groups, all manner of instruction can be found in the implementation of seeking God for answer(s) by prayer.
Most prayers are generalized yet sincere. Some are laser-focused with specificity. They are absolutely defined out by precise line item entreaty. We should be looking for heaven’s blessing on ourselves, our children, for health, and direction as we travel the road of this life. There is nothing wrong with wanting to improve your life at all levels.
We can make observations about and reinforce beyond a notion about prayer. The inspiration should be for God’s people to make prayer an expectant and desiring part of their spiritual discipline. While we have what some may refer to as common prayer: Things that we pray the most about, there are categories or topics that the average Christian either forgets, refuses, or compromises in prayer.
I have made a few observations in Christian community concerning prayer. Or perhaps, not so much the lack of prayer itself, but the things that we don’t pray about. One of which is 1 Tim 2:1-2 NIV, “I urge then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”
This is more than a recommendation; this was an appeal to do, pray, the right thing. How many of us purposely skip by omission praying for government leaders simply because they are in an opposing political party? We don’t like who is in charge and what they stand for, so we neglect by design what God has requested of us.
Maybe we despise the personality, politics, policies, and programs of said individual? But that doesn’t give us a bye in God’s viewpoint. Its relatively easy to pray for those we agree with, but the rubber hits the road when we are faced with praying for those we oppose. How many have prayed for political leaders that we are in conflict and competition with?
Do we quit praying for our pastors or board members when disagreements arise? Do we shy away and make spiritual retreat at the entrance of varying opinions? How many of us disengage over relatively small matters? Immaturity and pride are holding each hand as we walk in prayer hesitancy or obstinance.
One of the most difficult passages in the Bible is Matt 5:44 KJ, “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” Who has risen to the occasion and rendered themselves faithful to God and man by obeying this in the spirit it was meant?
The forgiving part, in practice, means, I will do the right thing by you no matter what you have done to me. Most of us can treat others humanly even after being wronged. Even if it takes some time, but to actually commit to pray for that person? I don’t want to pray for someone who has broken my heart. Or who has damaged my family member(s) in some tragic way. I won’t wrong or mistreat them, but to pray for them may break me.
And that’s one thing God wants in our lives. To be broken or set free from the hardness that can creep in and take over, damaging our souls. When we pray for our enemies, it releases us from mental and spiritual bondage. It sets us free from a bitter root taking a strangling hold. The enemy that may need set free sometimes can be found in the mirror.
We need to incite ourselves to remember these two scriptures not because of some dreary foreboding, but as tools into helping us become what God wants us to be, and that is a people free from hate, unrighteous anger, and self-righteousness.
