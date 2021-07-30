The Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC) recently announced a distribution of grants totaling nearly $90,000 as a part of CFGC’s Summer Community Grants, along with several grants from donor advised funds.
Fourteen grants totaling $21,570 were awarded through the foundation’s Summer Community Grant application process. An additional $67,860 was approved through donor-advised funds.
“We are honored to partner with businesses and members of the community to help our nonprofits address the needs of our children, adults and families,” said Beth Hellems, chairwoman of the foundation. “These grants are made possible through the generosity of local residents and businesses who established funds at CFGC to support local programs.”
Ten grants were awarded through the CFGC Summer Community Grants for the following projects:
n $500 for the Ruling Our eXperience (ROX) Girls group project at Jefferson-Morgan Jr./Sr. High School from the Cindy’s Wind Fund for Women and Girls;
n $2,000 for the Greene County Mobile Suiting Services by Dress for Success from the Kathleen Hamilton Davis and William R. Davis Memorial Fund;
n $2,000 for the Greene County United Way Stuff the Bus – Shoes Project from the Kathleen Hamilton Davis and William R. Davis Memorial Fund;
n $2,000 for the West Greene School District Life Skills PAES Program for 21st Century Transitional Job Skills project from the Daniel and Lizzie Tharp Fund;
n $2,000 for the Supporting Persons with Disabilities in Greene County project – Pennsylvania Elks Major Projects from the Good For Greene Fund;
n $2,000 for the S.O.A.R. Aviation Days project from the Nancy I. Davis Forever Greene Fund and the Fund for Community & Economic Development;
n $2,000 for the Greene ARC, Inc. New Mental Health Recovery Materials from the Good For Greene Fund and the Fund for Health & Human Services;
n $2,000 for the TRPIL Nursing Home Transition for Individuals project from the Good For Greene Fund and the Nancy I. Davis Forever Greene Fund;
n $2,000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh’s Greene County Mentoring and STEM Career Exploration project at Carmichaels Area School District and Jefferson-Morgan School District from the Kathleen Hamilton Davis and William R. Davis Memorial Fund, The Children, Youth and Family Fund and the Nancy I. Davis Forever Greene Fund;
n $2,000 for Waynesburg Central Elementary School’s Bonding, Building and Board Games back to school project from the Nancy I. Davis Forever Greene Fund.
Three grants were awarded from the Consol Energy Excellence in Education Fund to teachers at Central Greene School District:
n $500 to Keri Clutter for the Osmo Technology Project;
n $500 to Rachael Corfont for the Kindergarten Heidi Songs project and $495 to Rachael Corfont for the Kindergarten Fluency and Fitness project.
One grant was awarded from the EITC Innovative Education Fund to West Greene School District – $1,575 for the Get A Clue: Enhancing the Science Curriculum through Forensics Course project.
Additionally, $67,860 was awarded from three donor advised funds:
n From the Harper Fund – $6,566 to Open Door Christian School;
n From the Forget-Me-Not Fund – $9,293 to Open Door Christian School;
n From the James and Jackie Campbell Fund – $10,000 to Blueprints for the Home Delivered Meals program, $20,000 to Corner Cupboard Food Bank to help purchase a forklift and $22,000 to the Greene County Weekend Food Program.
Since 2001, CFGC has been able to award more than $3 million in grants and scholarships that have helped meet the needs and improve lives of Greene County residents.
The Fall Community Grants round is accepting new applications which are due by October 1, including the L&M Medical Needs Fund.
For more information about CFGC and our grants, visit www.cfgcpa.org, or email cfgcpa@gmail.com.
