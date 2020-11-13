TASK FORCE MEETING – The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 10 to 12 p.m. Anyone planning on attending this meeting is asked to contact Tami Kite for the Zoom Link Meeting at tami.kite@iu1.org. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in the Greene, Washington and Fayette counties. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 724-938-3241 ext. 273 or ext. 222.
WREATHS PROGRAM – The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club is seeking sponsors to purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans' graves at the Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels, for the Wreaths Across America campaign. A ceremony will be held at the cemetery at 12 p.m. on Dec, 19, National Wreaths Across America Day. The Civic Club is seeking sponsorship from individuals, clubs, organizations, and businesses. The cost is $15 per wreath and is tax deductible. The deadline for sponsorship is Nov. 20. Checks should be made out to “Wreaths Across America” and sent to the Carmichaels Women's Civic Club, PO Box 453, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
BOWLBY LIBRARY - The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg has new business hours. The library is open with limited in-person services.
Monday: 11 am - 6 p.m.
Tuesday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 pm.
Closed Saturday & Sunday
High Risk Groups: Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
There will be limited access to areas of the library. Patrons must maintain the suggested social distance of six feet from other patrons. A face mask is required if you enter the building to return/pickup materials.
Patrons must also bring their library cards for ID purposes. Patrons may place HOLDS ONLY from the library where they are registered. Patrons may call to request materials or use the online catalog at https://waggin.polarislibrary.com/. Patrons my pickup materials in the vestibule located at the Bowlby Street entrance.
AUTUMN STORY CLASSES - Register your child / children for any of our upcoming Story Classes! Preschool: Tuesday (3-4yrs) @ 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday (4-5yrs) @ 1:30 p.m.; Stories Under the Moon: Wednesday (3-6yrs) @ 5 p.m.; Toddler Share: Thursday (18-35mos) @ 10:30 a.m.; Baby Lapsit (0-17mos) @ 11:30 a.m.; School Ages (STEM Activities): Wednesday (K-5th) 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday (6th-8th) 12:30 - 3 p.m. Call Youth Services at 724-627-9776.
ANNUAL TURKEY TROT - The library's 5K Run/Walk and 1K Children’s Wobble Gobble Fun Run will be held Saturday, Nov. 21. This year's event is virtual; registration online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Waynesburg/BowlbyLibraryTurkeyTrot
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - The Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels is pleased to announce its reopening. Patrons are asked to adhere to guidelines set forth by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. There will be new restrictions in place. Please read the following information on operation of the building.
Opened on June 1
Hours of Operation:
Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
High Risk Patrons: Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Only 10 patrons are permitted in the building at a time.
Patrons will sign in at the front desk so staff has a record of who is in the building in case we need to do contact tracing.
All patrons will wear a mask.
There is a 30-minute time limit on computer use. Computers and surrounding areas will be disinfected after each user.
Fingerprinting customers will sign in at the front desk and wait in the car until they are called to come back in.
Restrooms will be closed to the public.
No social gatherings of any kind is permitted.
Contactless patron materials pickup is available on request. Please call the front desk.
Free WiFi is available to all on the open network “Homework Hub.”
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinate weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 p.m. at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 p.m. at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
