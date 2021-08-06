CONCERT SERIES - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding its free "Sounds of Summer" outdoor summer concert series at the Waynesburg Lions Park Performance Pavilion on Tuesday evenings through the end of September. The musical concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Those visiting the park for the concerts are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Call 724-998-6962 for more info.
CONCERT SERIES - Bring a blanket or chair to the Mason-Dixon Historical Park on Saturdays, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11 and sit back and relax to live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids under 12 are free. Concessions will be on sale at the show thanks to the Red Hats Society. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/MasonDixon/events/.
CAR SHOW - The Skyview Drive-In Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Enjoy great drive-in food, WANB Radio’s Doug “The Greaser” Wilson, a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese Auction and more. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and is $10 per car. Windshield plaques for the first 100 cars. 16 trophies will be awarded.
GREENE COUNTY FAIR - The annual agricultural fair, which will be held Aug. 8-14, will once again feature a full schedule of action packed events, livestock competitions, live music, carnival rides and your favorite fair foods. For more info, visit www.greenecountyfair.org.
4-H/FFA SALE - The 2021 Greene County 4-H and FFA Market Steer and Lamb Sale will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the county fairgrounds, during the week-long Greene County Fair. The sale will begin at 6 p.m. Approximately 42 steers and 64 lambs will be sold at auction by Behm's Auction and Real Estate Service.
FREE FESTIVAL - The county's recreation department will present the Greene County Music Fest Sept. 4-5. The free event will feature regional artists, headliners, a cash/gun bash and much more. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call Bret Moore at 724-852-5323.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS - This popular event returns to the Greene County Airport on Sunday, Sept. 12. Races are no prep, 1/8-mile heads up, grudge style matches. All registered vehicles are permitted to race during the core hours of 2 to 5:30 p.m., with runoffs beginning at 5:30 p.m. Racer Gates open at 11:30 a.m., Spectator Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is $40 for racers, $10 for spectators (children under 12 will be admitted for free).
BOWLBY LIBRARY – Hours of operation are:
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowlby Library is hosting the following upcoming events:
n TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING – Runs through Aug. 14.
Mondays - Transition to Kindergarten Classes: Children ages 4-6 will gather to learn skills that will be essential in their transition into kindergarten.
Tuesdays - Story Classes Preschool at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and toddlers at 5 p.m.
Wednesdays - School Age Day program for ages 6-12 will participate in fun projects and activities that focus on the theme of “Tails and Tales.” This will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stories Under the Moon will also be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Thursdays - Toddler time at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and STREAM/STEM Class at 5 p.m.
Saturdays - Block Party at 11 a.m., which is free play for various ages of children. Younger children can come play with foam and wood blocks while older kids can participate in Lego challenges for the day. This is geared for siblings of different age groups so parents can still take advantage of library programing but without the multiple trips.
n ADULT SUMMER READING - The library invites adults to the library this summer for “Tails & Tales” adult summer reading program now through Aug. 14. Read your favorite books or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long. Pick up a flyer at the library or visit its website at www.evakbowlby.org. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app [https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com]. Create your account on a personal computer or mobile device (Apple or Android) and begin earning badges and prizes today.
n ANNUAL ZOO TRIP - On Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., enjoy a day with the family at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger; the fee for older children and adults is $18 per person. Pack a lunch or purchase a lunch at the zoo. Transportation cost is included in admission price. You must register and pay for tickets by Aug. 5.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - Hours of operation are:
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
