CRAFTERNOONS – Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels is holding afternoon crafting days on Thursdays, Nov. 11 and Dec. 15. The October craft is a book paper pumpkin; a mountain scene painted wood slice is in November and felt snowflake ornaments will be made in December. Classes run from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.