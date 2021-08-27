COMMUNITY DINNER - The Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at the church's fellowship hall on Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 6 p.m. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit cocktail, dessert and beverage. The dinner is free, donations will be accepted. Carryout will be available, everyone is welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional info.
CONCERT SERIES - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding its free "Sounds of Summer" outdoor summer concert series at the Waynesburg Lions Park Performance Pavilion on Tuesday evenings through the end of September. The musical concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Those visiting the park for the concerts are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Call 724-998-6962 for more info.
FREE FESTIVAL - The county's recreation department will present the Greene County Music Fest Sept. 4-5. The free event will feature regional artists, headliners, a cash/gun bash and much more. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call Bret Moore at 724-852-5323.
CONCERT SERIES - Bring a blanket or chair to the Mason-Dixon Historical Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 and sit back and relax to live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids under 12 are free. Concessions will be on sale at the show thanks to the Red Hats Society. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/MasonDixon/events/.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS - This popular event returns to the Greene County Airport on Sunday, Sept. 12. Races are no prep, 1/8-mile heads up, grudge style matches. All registered vehicles are permitted to race during the core hours of 2 to 5:30 p.m., with runoffs beginning at 5:30 p.m. Racer Gates open at 11:30 a.m., Spectator Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is $40 for racers, $10 for spectators (children under 12 will be admitted for free).
WALK FOR MULLEN - A walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Jefferson-Morgan Middle-Senior High School from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will also provide information on mental health awareness and services, as well as a Chinese auction, rock painting and more. Apparel for the event may be purchased at https://stores.inksoft.com/walkformullen/shop/home.
BOWLBY LIBRARY – Hours of operation are:
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowlby Library is hosting a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “COSMIC” Bingo at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The library will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - Hours of operation are:
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
