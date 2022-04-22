WILDFLOWER WALK: Wheeling Creek Watershed Conservancy is holding a spring walking tour of Enlow Fork Valley on Sunday, May 1. An early bird walk will be held at 8 a.m., and guided nature walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, visit enlowfork.tripod.com.
CPR CERTIFICATION CLASS – On Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., an instructional class for first-aid will be held at the Eva K. Bowlby Library. Call Sharon at 724-984-5702 to register; seating is limited.
COSMIC BINGO – Join the Eva K. Bowlby Library for Cosmic Bingo on Friday, April 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Library will supply all items needed, including prizes. Call to register at 724-627-9776.
SPRING STORY CLASSES: Eva K. Bowlby Library is holding spring story classes through May 6. Preschoolers (3-6 years): Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Toddlers (18-36 months): Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Stories Under the Moon (3-6 years): Wednesdays at 5 p.m.; Baby Lapsit (6 weeks-18 months): Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. School-age students can join STREAM into STEM classes Thursdays at 5 p.m. Space in limited; register by calling 724-627-9776.
SUPPORT GROUP – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
YOGA CLASSES – Thistlethwaite Vineyards is hosting "Mindful Movement" yoga classes on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The classes, instructed by Crista Turner, explore the fundamentals of yoga and breathe work. The cost is $10 per class and mats are provided. For more information, call 724-802-0020.
SKATING SESSIONS – Weekend skating sessions are being held at the Mon View Roller Rink through Dec. 16. The rink is open on weekends from 7 to 10 p.m. Call the county’s recreation department at 724-852-5323 for more info.
RECYCLING EVENT - An electronics recycling event will be held on Wednesday, May 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds. No cost for most electronics (cell phones, cameras, computers, monitors, printers, scanners flat screen and CRT style TVs). $25 fee for Freon appliances (refrigerators, dehumidifiers, water coolers) and $2 for fluorescent light bulbs, Potential fee for broken TVs. Please pre-register for the event at www.co.greene.pa.us/recycling. Call 724-852-5300 for more info.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
FRIENDS SHARING GRIEF – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
