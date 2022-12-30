Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
*The library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year's holiday, and on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For more information on library events, call 724-627-9776*
MAHJONG CLUB – Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The library is seeking those who know how to play the tile game, or those who would like to learn to play. Participants should call the circulation desk at the library to register.
BOWLBY BOOK CLUB - Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Book discussion will be focused on “The Midnight Library,” by author Matt Haig. New members are always welcome.
MOVIE NIGHTS @ THE LIBRARY – Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. The library will show the newest “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.” A free snack and beverage will be provided. Call the library to register.
PUZZLE COMPETITION – Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; prize is awarded to the fastest team.
COSMIC BINGO - Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The library will supply all items needed including prizes. Call to register.
TECH TUTORING – Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring electronic device, account passwords and library card for free help from a tech-savvy librarian during drop-in sessions. Topics include creating an email account, creating word documents, attaching files, using premium subscription library resources, downloading and streaming content like movies, books, and audiobooks, and more. Please bring any devices and charging cords if needed.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group the first Monday of every month from 5 to 6 p.m., starting in February 2023. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
