SCHOLARSHIPS - The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club is extending the application deadline for two $500 scholarships to members of the 2020 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School. Applicants must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 minimum, have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay, and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards. Applications are available by emailing Carmichaels High School Guidance Counselor, Jennifer Costanza, jcostanza@carmarea.org. Completed applications must be sent to Carmichaels Women's Civic Club, P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, PA 15320, by May 20, 2020.
WAYNESBURG SENIOR CENTER - All activities that were to be held at Waynesburg Senior Center in the next week has been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG - Due to the health threat posed by the Coronavirus, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries has mandated the closing of all PA libraries until April 6. Services will be reevaluated at that time. At this time, the library will provide phone services. Please visit the website at evakbowlby.org for online services for current library card holders. If you need a library card, please notify the library and one will be issued for pick-up with your ID. ALL in-person programming and outreach is suspended. Family Literacy services are suspended. Virtual story classes will be offered via Facebook, YouTube and Blue Jeans. Links will be made available on the website and by email as they become available. Materials may be returned via the drop boxes or by calling library staff during hours of in-house operation. A book cart full of books will be placed at each entrance for 'borrowing'. These books may be given forward after you have read them. Upon request, Tax Forms will be made available to distribute curbside. Wi-Fi hotspots are available for borrowing with a library card and ID. These may be borrowed for a period of one week. Call in your list of materials or request on the website; staff will pull the books and deliver via curbside with provided ID. Check the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BowlbyPublicLibrary/ and webpage for links to resources, additional information and updates.
Show your support for libraries by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website or social media channels. www.evakbowlby.org, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB – Mondays @ 6 p.m. during the month of May. Director Matt Cumberledge of the Greene County Historical Society is leading a virtual book club on behalf of the library and is looking for readers! Book Club discussions will focus on 1 or 2 stories every week from L.K. Evans' Pioneer History of Greene County. You can obtain a copy of this book from the library by calling and leaving your name & phone number at 724.627.9776. Videos of the discussions will be available here on Facebook and our YouTube channel. Weekly assignments can be found on our website or Facebook page.
STORY CLASSES - Parents and Children are invited to watch our recorded story classes on our Facebook page or YouTube channel. There is a variety of Mother’s Day-related stories, Cinco de Mayo, plus experiments & activities! Scheduled for this week:
Movement Monday - Artistic Tuesday - Wacky Wednesday - STREAM / Trivia Thursday - Foodie Friday
Check our Facebook page each day for something new!
VIRTUAL BINGO – Friday, May 15, 6:30-8 p.m. for ALL ages! Come play several games of bingo at the library via Google Hangouts. Any interested persons please RSVP to reference@gmail.com
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS - The Flenniken Library is closed per Gov. Tom Wolf. All events, classes and meetings are canceled. No fingerprinting services are available. All events are cancelled until further notice.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP - Concordia Hospice of Washington is hosing a bereavement support group. They meet for six sessions, four times a year. The next session's dates are May 20, June 3, June 17 and July 1. The group meets at the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane. For more information call Michon Dubbs at 724-250-4500 ext. 2109
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
