CONCERT SERIES - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding its free "Sounds of Summer" outdoor summer concert series at the Waynesburg Lions Park Performance Pavilion on Tuesday evenings through the end of September. The musical concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Those visiting the park for the concerts are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Call 724-998-6962 for more info.
FREE FESTIVAL - The county's recreation department will present the Greene County Music Fest Sept. 4-5. The free event will feature regional artists, headliners, a cash/gun bash and much more. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call Bret Moore at 724-852-5323.
CONCERT SERIES - Bring a blanket or chair to the Mason-Dixon Historical Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 and sit back and relax to live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids under 12 are free. Concessions will be on sale at the show thanks to the Red Hats Society. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/MasonDixon/events/.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS - This popular event returns to the Greene County Airport on Sunday, Sept. 12. Races are no prep, 1/8-mile heads up, grudge style matches. All registered vehicles are permitted to race during the core hours of 2 to 5:30 p.m., with runoffs beginning at 5:30 p.m. Racer Gates open at 11:30 a.m., Spectator Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is $40 for racers, $10 for spectators (children under 12 will be admitted for free).
WALK FOR MULLEN - A walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Jefferson-Morgan Middle-Senior High School from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will also provide information on mental health awareness and services, as well as a Chinese auction, rock painting and more. Apparel for the event may be purchased at https://stores.inksoft.com/walkformullen/shop/home.
BOOK CLUB - Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg will host its monthly book club meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Linda Rutledge’s book, “West with Giraffes.” For more information, call 724-627-9776.
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC - The Bowlby Library will host a Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year is a family event and kids of all ages are invited to bring their favorite stuffed friend for our Teddy Bear picnic. There will be stories, crafts, games, songs and picnicking.
ADULT CRAFT NIGHT - The Bowlby Library will host an adult craft night on Friday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be making a fall-themed craft. Cost is $20 for materials. Call to RSVP your seat by Sept. 15 at 724-627-9776.
PUZZLE CONTEST - The Bowlby Library will hold a puzzle contest on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Sept. 10. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
COSMIC BINGO - Join the Bowlby Library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “COSMIC” Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Participants will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
MOVIE NIGHT - The Bowlby Library will hold a movie night on Friday, Sept. 24 beginning at 7 p.m. Families are welcome to the library for a screening of the Disney movie “Luca.” Bring your chairs, blankets and snacks to the lawn area at the library. This event is free.
CRICUT CLASS - The Bowlby Library will hold a Cricut class on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Did you get a Cricut for a gift or a must-have item? Did you use it once or twice but never really got the hang of it? Interested in purchasing a Cricut but not sure if it’s worth all the money? This class is for you. Megan will be explaining and demonstrating basic Cricut functions so you will get more knowledge and comfort using the machine. To sign up, call the library at 724-627-9776.
CPR/AED TRAINING - On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this training will be offered at the Bowlby Library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking and AED. Cost is $88 and includes training, workbook, a take-home CPR kit and a 2-year official AHA certification card. Limited seating is available; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
FRIENDS SHARING GRIEF - The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 5 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
