RIVERFEST - The Rices Landing Riverfest returns to the lockwall on Friday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will be live music, fireworks and a wide array of games, food vendors and much more. For more info, visit the 2021 Rices Landing Riverfest page on Facebook.
PARENT GROUP MEETING – The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a presentation on the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, introduction to services. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as agencies and school districts in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties. Call 724-938-3241, exts. 0 or 264 with questions. Contact Kathy Bolden for the Zoom meeting link at Kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
FAIRGROUND FRIDAYS - The public is invited to relax after a hard week of work and unwind with food, beverages and games from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 18 and July 23 at the county fairgrounds. For more info, call the county recreation department at 724-852-5323.
BOWLBY LIBRARY – Hours of operation are:
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day holiday.
Bowlby Library is hosting the following upcoming events:
n COMING THIS SUMMER: “TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING PROGRAM” is a beloved tradition for people of all ages. It’s fun, helps kids keep their reading skills strong and promotes the joy and love of reading for all ages. Mark your calendar for the kick-off event, the Summer Reading Pet Parade, on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Judges will determine prizes such as best dressed, cutest dog/name, etc. The event will also feature small refreshments and an Animal Rescue or Humane Society station. The library will be offering story times and summer activities for 8 weeks of summer.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - Hours of operation are:
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinate weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.