BRICK ORDERS - Brick orders for the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park are due by July 15. Two more walls will be added to the park on Veterans Day to honor and remember area veterans. Don't miss out on recognizing your veteran! Only a limited number of bricks remain. Call the county's veteran affairs office at 724-852-5275.
WASTE COLLECTION - The county, in a partnership with Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, LLC, will hold a new Household Hazardous Waste Collection on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds' 4-H Rabbit Barn. The new Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will accept the follow items for a small fee; paint, batteries, lightbulbs, household cleaners, solvents, anti-freeze, gasoline, motor oil, etc. Visit www.co.greene.pa.us/events for more info.
CONCERT SERIES - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding its free "Sounds of Summer" outdoor summer concert series at the Waynesburg Lions Park Performance Pavilion on Tuesday evenings through the end of September. The musical concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Those visiting the park for the concerts are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Call 724-998-6962 for more info.
JACKTOWN FAIR RETURNS - The Jacktown Fair, which is celebrating its 156th year in 2021, will be held July 20-24 at the Jacktown Fairgrounds in Wind Ridge. The fair week will begin with a worship service at 10 a.m. on July 18, followed by the Queen and Princess Competition at 7 p.m. that evening at the fairgrounds. The fair will officially kick off with the traditional parade on Tuesday, July 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more info, visit www.jacktownfair.org and the fair’s Facebook page.
RAIN DAY RETURNS - The 2021 Rain Day in the Parks will be held at Fountain (College) and Monument Parks on Thursday, July 29. The event will once again feature live local musicians on two stages, food, crafts, games, contests, prizes and trophies, fireworks and much more. For more info, call 724-627-8111 or visit www.raindayfestival.com.
FAIRGROUND FRIDAY - The public is invited to relax after a hard week of work and unwind with food, beverages and games from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at the county fairgrounds. For more info, call the county recreation department at 724-852-5323.
FREE FESTIVAL - The county's recreation department will present the Greene County Music Fest Sept. 4-5. The free event will feature regional artists, headliners, a cash/gun bash and much more. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call Bret Moore at 724-852-5323.
BOWLBY LIBRARY – Hours of operation are:
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowlby Library is hosting the following upcoming events:
n TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING – Runs through Aug. 14.
Mondays - Transition to Kindergarten Classes: Children ages 4-6 will gather to learn skills that will be essential in their transition into kindergarten.
Tuesdays - Story Classes Preschool at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and toddlers at 5 p.m.
Wednesdays - School Age Day program for ages 6-12 will participate in fun projects and activities that focus on the theme of “Tails and Tales.” This will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stories Under the Moon will also be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Thursdays - Toddler time at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and STREAM/STEM Class at 5 p.m.
Saturdays - Block Party at 11 a.m., which is free play for various ages of children. Younger children can come play with foam and wood blocks while older kids can participate in Lego challenges for the day. This is geared for siblings of different age groups so parents can still take advantage of library programing but without the multiple trips.
n ADULT SUMMER READING - The library invites adults to the library this summer for “Tails & Tales” adult summer reading program now through Aug. 14. Read your favorite books or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long. Pick up a flyer at the library or visit its website at www.evakbowlby.org. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app [https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com]. Create your account on a personal computer or mobile device (Apple or Android) and begin earning badges and prizes today.
n CPR/AED TRAINING - On Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Certification/Re-Certification will be offered at the library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking and AED. Limited seating is available; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
n PUZZLE CONTEST - Saturday, July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Registration deadline is June 10 at 5 p.m. Prize will be awarded to the fastest team. Contact the library at 724-627-9776 for more details.
n COSMIC BINGO – Join the library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “COSMIC” Bingo on Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. The library will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
n ANNUAL ZOO TRIP - On Saturday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., enjoy a day with the family at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger; the fee for older children and adults is $18 per person. Pack a lunch or purchase a lunch at the zoo. Transportation cost is included in admission price. You must register and pay for tickets by Aug. 5.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - Hours of operation are:
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
