UPCOMING FAIRS - Jacktown Fair runs from Tuesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 23 at 440 W. Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge. For a schedule of events and contest entry information, visit jacktownfair.org. Greene County Fair runs Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. For a schedule of events and contest entry information, visit greenecountyfair.org.
RAIN DAY – Get out your umbrella. Rain Day hits Waynesburg on Friday, July 29 with a number of events throughout the day during the annual festival. For a full slate of activities, visit raindayfestival.com.
WAYNESBURG FARMERS MARKET – The yearly market runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 12, and is located at 10 E. High St., Waynesburg.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS – The drag races continue this year on Aug. 14, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg. Gates open at noon and racing takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Admission for racers is $40.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES SUMMER READING – Runs through Friday, Aug. 12. Free lunches will be provided by the Summer Food Partnership during Summer Reading programs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Snacks will be provided daily.
Monday: In Transition to Kindergarten Classes, ages 4 to 6 will gather to learn skills that will be essential in their transition into kindergarten between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; STREAM Class at 5 p.m. for elementary-aged children
Tuesday: Story Classes for toddlers at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and for preschool-aged children at 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: At the School Age Day program for ages 6 to 8, participants will enjoy fun projects and activities that focus on our theme Oceans of Possibilities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Stories Under the Moon at 5 p.m.
Thursday: Nine to 12 year olds will enjoy fun projects and activities that focus on our Oceans of Possibilities theme; Teen & Tween Lounge will meet at 5 p.m.; Sensory Play from 11 a.m. to noon for newborns to age 5.
COSMIC BINGO – Join a fun night of Glow in the Dark or "COSMIC" Bingo on Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights will bring the magic alive. The event is free of charge
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT – Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. Bring the whole family out for the animated feature “The Bad Guys.” Guests should bring chairs, blankets and snacks to the lawn area at the library.
ANNUAL ZOO TRIP - Saturday, Aug. 13. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a day with the family at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. Ages 2 and younger are free; older children/adults are a $20 admission. Transportation cost is included in admission price. Participants must register and pay for tickets by July 29.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
