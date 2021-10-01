BALLOON FESTIVAL – The West Pennsylvania Balloon Festival will take place Oct. 1-3 at the county airport from 5 to 9 p.m. each day. The event will feature a nightly mass inflation, tethered balloon rides, food vendors, retail vendors and activities for the whole family. Admission is $20 per vehicle. Tethered balloon rides will be available weather permitting and are $25 per person. Tickets must be purchased online at www.theballoonglowtour.com/events/west-pensylvania-balloon-festival prior to attending. No admissions will be permitted after 7 p.m. Call 724-852-5323 for more info.
OPEN HOUSE – Save A Horse Stable in Rogersville will hold an open house on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy a wagon ride to see the free roaming horses. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 and under. Enjoy homemade food and sit in on clinics. All proceeds benefit the horses. Come out and support the stable, which has been rescuing horses 1980. For more info, call 724-499-5709 or email saveahorse@windstream.net.
TRAIL RUN – The Greene County recreation dept. has announced that the Greene River Trail Run will be held on Oct. 9. The race, previously called the Dock to Lock Run, will be a 5K out-and-back starting at the Rices Landing Lock Wall. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $18 if paid before Sept. 23, and on race day the fee is $20. Runners must be pre-registered to receive a t-shirt. For more info, call the recreation office at 724-852-5323.
HARVEST FESTIVAL – The Greene County Historical Society is hosting its 50th annual Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 on the county museum grounds. The festival is held to celebrate the fall season with an array of activities including live entertainment, music, food, vendors, demonstrations and a children’s area. Self-guided tours of the Greene County Historical Society Museum, the W&W Railroad and museum grounds will be available. For more info, visit greenecountyhistory.org or call 724-627-3204.
TRUNK OR TREAT – Crosspoint will present a Trunk or Treat / Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the county fairgrounds. All children and families are invited to enjoy a family-friendly day of fun, which will include inflatables, a variety of vendors, food trucks, live music and giveaways. For more info, visit www.crosspointaog.com/events.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS – This popular event returns to the Greene County Airport on Sunday, Oct. 24. Races are no prep, 1/8-mile heads up, grudge style matches. All registered vehicles are permitted to race during the core hours of 2 to 5:30 p.m., with runoffs beginning at 5:30 p.m. Racer Gates open at 11:30 a.m., Spectator Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is $40 for racers, $10 for spectators (children under 12 will be admitted for free).
FALL VENDOR SHOW – EQT REC Center in Waynesburg will host its annual Fall Vendor Show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Anyone interested in participating in the show may register on EQT REC Center’s website as a vendor. Under the notes and comments section, outline the type of business you represent and what you will be bringing to the fair. EQT REC Center will provide a chair and table for each vendor. A basket or item donation is welcome for a Chinese auction. To register, visit www.eqtreccenter.org/fall-vendor-show/.
FALL CRAFT SHOW – Come out to the Greene County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the annual Fall Craft Show hosted by the Waynesburg VFW Auxiliary 4793. For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/AuxilaryVFW4793.
CRAFT SHOW – The 17th annual Musical Mikes Holiday Craft Show will be held at Carmichaels Elementary School on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature all handmade items from local crafters, concerts, a Chinese auction and concessions. Free admission. Proceeds will benefit the Carmichaels Elementary Music Program.
FRIENDS SHARING GRIEF – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 5 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
SUPPORT MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
