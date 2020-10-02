AMERICAN JUDO HAPKIDO INST. will be holding a Facebook Live event where people can tune in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 3, to see Master Laura teach important safety and awareness lessons for all ages. It will be on the American judo-hapkido Inst's Facebook page. For any questions call 724-627-5111 or email jake@judo-hapkido.com. This event requires no sign up or preregistration. Simply log on at that time to take part.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG - New business hours - The library is open with limited in-person services.
Monday: 11 am - 6 pm
Tuesday through Thursday: 9 am - 4 pm
Friday: 9:00 am - 1 pm.
Closed Saturday & Sunday
High Risk Groups: Tuesday & Thursday: 9 am - 10 am
There will be limited access to areas of the library; patrons must maintain the suggested social distance of six feet from other patrons. A face mask is required if you enter the building to return/pickup materials. Patrons must also bring their library cards for ID purposes. Patrons may place HOLDS ONLY from the library where they are registered. Patrons may call to request materials or use the online catalog at https://waggin.polarislibrary.com/. Patrons my pickup materials in the vestibule located at the Bowlby Street entrance.
AUTUMN STORY CLASSES-- Register your child / children for any of our upcoming Story Classes! Preschool: Tuesday (3-4yrs) @ 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday (4-5yrs) @ 1:30 p.m.; Stories Under the Moon: Wednesday (3-6yrs) @ 5:00 p.m.; Toddler Share: Thursday (18-35mos) @ 10:30 a.m.; Baby Lapsit (0-17mos) @ 11:30 a.m.; School Ages (STEM Activities): Wednesday (K-5th) 9:30am-12pm Wednesday (6th-8th) 12:30 - 3 p.m. Call Youth Services at 724-627-9776.
INQUIRE WITHIN - Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Join us for many literacy-guided activities. Theme centers around Daniel Tiger. Call Youth Services to register your child at 724-627-9776.
FAMILY FALL FEST - Friday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m. A program for families w/ children - there will be autumn themed games and crafts. We will also be showing Charlie Brown & The Great Pumpkin at 7 p.m. Please call to register your family at 724-627-9776.
BROWN BAG BOOK CLUB - Meets Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m.; book discussion on Frankenstein. Bring your lunch and let's discuss a great book; new members always welcome!
MOVIE NIGHTS ON THE LAWN - Join us for a Double Feature Movie Night this Oct. 30. The family movie will be "Halloweentown" at 6:15 p.m. and immediately following will be the second feature "The Thing." Bring your lawn chairs & snacks!
ANNUAL TURKEY TROT 5K Run/Walk and 1K Children’s Wobble Gobble Fun Run – Saturday, Nov. 21. This year's event is virtual; registration is online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Waynesburg/BowlbyLibraryTurkeyTrot
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS - The Library is pleased to announce our reopening. We ask that patrons adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. There will be new restrictions in place. Please read the following information on operation of the building.
Opened on June 1
Hours of Operation:
Monday 10 a.m.—6 p.m.
Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m. –5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
High Risk Patrons: Wednesdays 9 a.m. –10 a.m.
• Only 10 patrons in the building at a time.
• Patrons will sign in at the front desk so we have record of who is in the building in case we need to do contact tracing.
• All patrons will wear a mask.
• 30 minute time limit on computer use. Computer and surrounding area will be disinfected after each user.
• Fingerprinting customers will sign in at front desk and wait in the car till called to come back in.
• Rest Rooms will be closed to the public.
• No social gatherings of any kind.
• Contactless patron materials pickup is available on request. Please call the front desk.
• Free WiFi is available to all on the open network “Homework Hub”.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
