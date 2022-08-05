GREENE COUNTY FAIR - The Greene County Fair runs Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. For a schedule of events and contest entry information, visit greenecountyfair.org.
WAYNESBURG FARMERS MARKET – The yearly market runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 12, and is located at 10 E. High St., Waynesburg.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS – The drag races continue this year on Aug. 14, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg. Gates open at noon and racing takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Admission for racers is $40.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES SUMMER LEARNING PROGRAM – Running through Saturday, Aug. 13, the program includes a number of opportunities for children. STREAM classes for elementary-aged children will be held Mondays at 5 p.m. On Tuesdays there are toddler story classes at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Baby Lapsit at 11:30 a.m. and preschool stories at 5 p.m. Wednesday activities include projects and activities for ages 6 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and stories under the moon at 5 p.m. Activities on Thursday include a program for children ages 9 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a teen/tween program at 5 p.m. Sensory play from 11 a.m. to noon rounds out the week for newborns to 5 years old. Free lunches are provided by the Summer Food Partnership during Summer Reading programs on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, snacks will be daily. Call the library for more information.
VIRTUAL MUSEUM SPOTLIGHT - Over the course of eight Tuesdays in August and September, a museum representative will highlight the history of the site and what visitors may see during a visit. Virtual Visits can be viewed in the Gallery at the library at 5 p.m. Schedule of museums includes Somerset Historical Center on Aug. 9; Old Economy Village on Aug. 16; Duncan & Miller Glass Museum on Aug. 23; Historic Fort Steuben on Aug. 30; West Overton Village on Sept. 6; Merrick Art Gallery on Sept. 13; Heinz History Center on Sept. 20. A museum kit from each site can be checked out from the library for a period of seven days and includes a pass for free admission for up to four people. Call the library at 724-627-9776 to reserve a seat.
ART IS FOR ADULTS, TOO! – Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. adults are invited to join Deanna Volz as she presents her current art styles and techniques and encourages adults to explore their creative style as well. Volz graduated from Wittenberg University, majoring in Art and Japanese. Soon after, she obtained certification in Children's Book Illustration from Hollins University in Virginia. She is currently working in Japan as an Assistant Language Teacher. She publishes a webcomic called 'Jams and Jellies' on the websites Webtoon and Tapas. Call 724-627-9776 to register.
BOOK CLUB – Thursday, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the library. This month’s book discussion is Bill Bryson’s “One Summer: America 1927.” New members are welcome to join; call the library for more information.
ANNUAL ZOO TRIP - Saturday, Aug. 13. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a day with the family at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. Ages 2 and younger are free; older children/adults are a $20 admission. Transportation cost is included in admission price. Participants must register for the trip.
ADULT SUMMER READING - The Bowlby Library invites adults to the library this summer for "Oceans of Possibilities" adult summer reading program through Friday, Aug. 12. Read your favorite books, or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app (https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com). Create an account and earn badges and prizes.
MOVIE NIGHT – Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Bring the whole family for “Disney’s Moana.” Bring chairs, blankets and snacks to the lawn area at the library.
COSMIC BINGO – Come for Glow in the Dark or "COSMIC" Bingo on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Participants will use special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing.
FINANCIAL AID 101 – Monday, Sept. 26 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For prospective college & university students, Jonathan Warner from Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will be at the library presenting information on the following subjects: determining affordability, applying for financial aid, scholarships and financial aid programs available to students. Parents are encouraged to attend with their high school student. Call the library at 724-627-9776 to register.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
