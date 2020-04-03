SPRING GARDENING SEMINAR - The "Cabin Fever Escape" seminar has been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
WAYNESBURG SENIOR CENTER - All activities that were to be held at Waynesburg Senior Center in the next week has been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG - Due to the health threat posed by the Coronavirus, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries has mandated the closing of all PA libraries until April 6. Services will be reevaluated at that time. At this time, the library will provide phone services. Please visit the website at evakbowlby.org for online services for current library card holders. If you need a library card, please notify the library and one will be issued for pick-up with your ID. ALL in-person programming and outreach is suspended. Family Literacy services are suspended. Virtual story classes will be offered via Facebook, YouTube and Blue Jeans. Links will be made available on the website and by email as they become available. All fines for materials due and incurred March 16-April 15 will be suspended or waived. Materials may be returned via the drop boxes or by calling library staff during hours of in-house operation. A book cart full of books will be placed at each entrance for 'borrowing'. These books may be given forward after you have read them. Upon request, Tax Forms will be made available to distribute curbside. Wi-Fi hotspots are available for borrowing with a library card and ID. These may be borrowed for a period of one week. Call in your list of materials or request on the website; staff will pull the books and deliver via curbside with provided ID. Check the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BowlbyPublicLibrary/ and webpage for links to resources, additional information and updates.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS - The Flenniken Library is closed though Sunday, April 5 per Gov. Tom Wolf. All events, classes and meetings are canceled. No fingerprinting services are available. All events are cancelled until further notice.
CASH BASH - The Waynesburg Senior Center's Cash Bash scheduled for May 3 has been cancelled due to the Corona Virsus. If you would like to have your money returned, please notify the Center at 724-627-6366 with your name, address and phone number. Your tickets must be returned.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP - Concordia Hospice of Washington is hosing a bereavement support group. They meet for six sessions, four times a year. The next session's dates are April 22, May 6, May 20, June 3, June 17 and July 1. The group meets at the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane. For more information call Michon Dubbs at 724-250-4500 ext. 2109
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.