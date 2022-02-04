SUPPORT GROUP – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, located at 303 West High Street in Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is cordially invited to participate.
MUSIC CONCERT – Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will host a music concert featuring Paul Carrol Binkley Thursday, Feb. 10, as part of the Performing Arts Series. The concert will be held in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://waynesburg.ticketleap.com/pcbinkley22/. For more info, call 724-852-3226.
STEM CLASS – The Eva K. Bowlby Library in Waynesburg is offering a STEM class on Thursday, Feb. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The class is geared toward elementary aged children. Call Youth Services to RSVP your spot at 724-627-9776.
BOOK CLUB – The Bowlby Library will host its book club meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Agatha Christie’s novel “The Mirror Crack’d.” New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call 724-627-9776.
MOVIE NIGHT – Enjoy a movie at the Bowlby Library with the whole family on Friday, Feb. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. The library will preview Disney’s “Encanto.” Free snacks and beverages will be offered.
PUZZLE COMPETITION – Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Bowlby Library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
VALENTINE STORY CLASSES – On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Bowlby Library will present stories, activities and a craft all dedicated to Valentine's Day. There are two class times offered: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Register to ensure enough materials are prepared. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
ADULT CRAFT NIGHT – The Bowlby Library will host its adult craft night on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Cost for materials is $20. The craft will be announced on the Bowlby Library’s Facebook page.
COSMIC BINGO – Join the Bowlby Library for Cosmic Bingo on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The library will supply all items needed, including prizes. Call to register at 724-627-9776.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
FRIENDS SHARING GRIEF – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
