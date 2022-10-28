HALLOWEEN PARADE - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding a Halloween Parade through downtown on Monday, Oct. 31. Participants should assemble at the parking lot at the corner of North Morgan and Strawberry streets behind Victoria Square Complex in Waynesburg before 7:30 p.m., when the parade starts. Prizes will be awarded in a number of costume categories.
CRAFT SHOW - The 27th Holiday Extravaganza Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the EQT Rec Center, 400 EverGreene Drive, Waynesburg, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2 and parking is free.
CIVIC CLUB MEETING - Carmichaels Women's Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Nicole McCune, RN, Women Veterans Program Manager, at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will be the guest speaker. Members are encouraged to attend and bring a guest. Club members are also reminded to bring items for the "Support the Troops" project. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
SPAGHETTI DINNER – The Hewitt Presbyterian Church, 1206 Crucible Road, Rices Landing will be having their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Take outs and local deliveries will be from 3 to 4 p.m.
CRAFTERNOONS – Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels is holding afternoon crafting days on Thursdays, Nov. 11 and Dec. 15. The October craft is a book paper pumpkin; a mountain scene painted wood slice is in November and felt snowflake ornaments will be made in December. Classes run from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
EDUCATIONAL LECTURE - The Greene County Historical Society and Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, is hosting Rich Condon to discuss Civil War Defenses in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
TEEN TIME – Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Come early for study and snacks, stay for the STEAM program, beginning on Oct. 3.
ART CLASSES – Tuesdays, through Dec. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. The library will be offering art classes for elementary-aged children this fall, led by Ms. Alexis.
FALL STORY CLASSES – Through Dec. 10. Toddler Share (18-35 months) on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Baby Lap Sit (birth to 17 months) on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m.; Preschool (3-5 years) on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.; Stories Under the Moon (3-5 years) on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
WAGS & TALES - A Storytime with an Animal Friends therapist will come to the library (with their owner) to lead a story time. This program will be on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10:30 a.m. The program is aimed primarily for preschool-age but toddlers are also welcomed. For more information, please call Youth Services at 724-627-9776.
COSMIC BINGO – Come for Glow in the Dark or "COSMIC" Bingo on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Participants will use special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing.
CPR/AED TRAINING - Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is offered at the library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking, AED. Cost is $88 and includes training, workbook, take-home CPR Kit, and a two-year official AHA certification card. Seating is limited; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
TECH TUTORING – Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring electronic device, account passwords and library card for free help from a tech-savvy librarian during drop-in sessions. Topics include creating an email account, creating word documents, attaching files, using premium subscription library resources, downloading and streaming content like movies, books, and audiobooks, and more. Please bring any devices and charging cords if needed.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.