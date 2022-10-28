HALLOWEEN PARADE - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding a Halloween Parade through downtown on Monday, Oct. 31. Participants should assemble at the parking lot at the corner of North Morgan and Strawberry streets behind Victoria Square Complex in Waynesburg before 7:30 p.m., when the parade starts. Prizes will be awarded in a number of costume categories.

