SPRING GARDENING SEMINAR: “Cabin Fever Escape” seminar Saturday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 4-H Building #10 in Waynesburg. Register online: https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-seminar or by phone: 1-877-345-0691
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club is once again offering two $500 scholarships to members of the 2020 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School. Applicants must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 minimum, have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay, and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards. Applications are available in the Carmichaels High School Guidance Office. Completed applications must be returned to the Guidance Office by 3 p.m., March 31, 2020.
CALENDAR PARTY - Waynesburg Senior Center is holding a Calendar Party on April 4 at the East Franklin Grange. Tickets are $10 each. There will also be a Chinese Auction and 50/50 drawing and entertainment. Food will be provided. Tickets are still available. Contact the Center at 724-627-6366 to get your ticket.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG:
LEGO BRICK MASTERS - meets Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m., for ages 3 and older.
WRITERS CONTEST WORKSHOP - Join us for Write On! Contest Workshop for kids in grades K-5 on Wednesday, March 25 at 5 p.m. Got a story to tell? Write it and you could enter to win prizes from PBS Kids!
B.R.A.I.N. CAMPAIGN - Wednesday, March 25 @ 6:30 p.m. "Because Rising Above Ignorance Nourishes" is the motto; come spend time with your peers, enjoy snacks, learn healthy habits, engage in conversation & participate in activities!
ART CLASSES - Join Bowlby Library every Tuesday through March 17 for a weekly art class for ages 6 and older. We will start with artist studies and move into different art forms like clay models and such. For more information or to sign up, please call the library at 724-627-9776.
MOVIE NIGHTS – Enjoy a movie at Bowlby Library every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. FREE snack and beverage!
March 4 - The Addams Family
March 11 - Playing with Fire
March 18 - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
March 25 - Dragonheart: Vengeance
STREAM TO STEM - Students ages 6-12, come join Bowlby Library for exciting STEM activities: science, technology, robotics, engineering, art and math fun! Sessions are Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. for 10 weeks.
KNITTING CLUB - Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month. Knitters of any skill level are welcome to join on March 12 & 26 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CPR/AED TRAINING [AHA] - Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Certification/Re-Certification offered at the library for Adult, Child & Infant first aid, choking, AED. For ages 10 & up; limited to first 12 registrations. Cost: $89 [student will receive a required workbook & 2 year certification from the American Heart Association] Payment is due on that Saturday by cash, check or debit/credit. Register for this event by calling 724-984-5702.
CHILI COOK OFF - Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us for a chili cook off! The Bowlby Cookbook club will be hosting and making chili and invite community members to get in on the fun. For a $5 donation, you will get to try all the different chilis, cornbread and a drink. If interested in entering your chili or attending please call the library at 724-627-9776.
AFTER HOURS - Harry Potter themed activities for families with children on Friday, March 20, 4-8 p.m.
CODE SQUAD - Students ages 6-12 can join the Code Squad @ Bowlby Library in Waynesburg. Classes begin in March.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP - The library invites Teenagers 13-18 years to join us at the library EVERY Tuesday evening at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
READING COMPETITION CLUB - Kids in Grades 4-8 are invited to join the Bowlby Team! Join us on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING - The Family Literacy Department at the Bowlby Public Library offers FREE After School tutoring and homework help for grades K-12. The literacy department also offers free test preparation for the GED, Civil Service exams, Drivers Licensing and Life skills. Any adult wishing to brush up on their basic reading and math skills can do so at no charge. To make an appointment, or more information, please call the Family Literacy Department at 724-627-9776.
STORY CLASSES - Spring Story Classes will begin in March for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary children:
Preschoolers: ages 3-4, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and ages 4-5, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PJ Story Time Toddlers: Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Ages 12-24 months, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and ages 24-36 months, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stories Under the Moon for ages 3-6 years are Wednesday at 5 p.m. Baby Lapsit for babies from birth-18 months are Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Block Party for 18 months-6 years are Friday at 12:30-1:30 p.m.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS:
BOOK CLUB - Flenniken Library offers an Elementary and Middle School reading competition book club on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 6-7 p.m.
TODDLER TIME - Every Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, bring your child to Flenniken Library for Toddler Time with Miss Norma. We will sing a song, read a book and make a craft. This class is free of charge, but registration is required. Class is open to children ages 1-3.
STORY TIME - Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, bring your child to Flenniken library for story time with Miss Norma. They will sing a song, read a book and make a craft. This class is free of charge, but registration is required. Class is open to children ages 3 to 5.
CRAFTERNOONS - Flenniken Library hosts this every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. It is open to school aged children, so drop in for a weekly craft project free of charge.
COLORING CLUB - The Flenniken Public Library hosts its Coloring Club for Adults on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Colored pencils and coloring sheets are available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own. For more info, call the library at 724-966-5263.
CASH BASH - Benefiting the Waynesburg Senior Center to be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds on May 3. Donation $20. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Food and refreshments provided. Grand Prize $2,000 at 7 p.m. Sponsered by Waynesburg Eagles Aerie #598. Call the Senior Center at 724-627-6366 or the Eagles for tickets.
PA WOMEN WORK - Pennsylvania Women Work, in partnership with PA CareerLink in Washington and Greene Counties, launched its proven New Choices program to support local job-seekers in finding new or better employment. For more information or to sign up to participate, call PA Women Work at 412-742-4362 or visit www.pawomenwork.org.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP - Concordia Hospice of Washington is hosing a bereavement support group on the second Wednesday of every month at the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane. For more information call Paul Lesher 724-2504500 ext. 2109.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
