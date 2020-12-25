RECYCLING SCHEDULE - Due to the holidays, Greene Arc’s Recycling Center in Ruff Creek will be closed Dec. 25; Dec. 28-31; and Jan. 1. The recycling center will reopen and resume all operations Jan. 4.
VIRTUAL CLASSES - The EQT Rec Center in Greene County is offering virtual resources such as online fitness classes and training, and members are encouraged to visit the center's website, www.eqtreccenter.org, and the center's Facebook page for updated information.
Virtual classes are being offered every weekday throughout December, which includes topics such as functional strength and conditioning, senior strength and cardio, Zumba, PiYO, “Total Body Blast” and more. For more information, call the center at 724-627-2739.
The center will not be charging membership fees for the time members will not have access to the facility, and members who wish to freeze their membership, extend their freeze or have questions about their membership should contact membership director Kayla Brumley at kcoss@eqtreccenter.org.
BOWLBY LIBRARY - The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg has new business hours. The library is open with limited in-person services.
Monday: 11 am - 6 p.m.
Tuesday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. - 1 pm.
Closed Saturday & Sunday
High Risk Groups: Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
There will be limited access to areas of the library. Patrons must maintain the suggested social distance of six feet from other patrons. A face mask is required if you enter the building to return/pickup materials.
Patrons must also bring their library cards for ID purposes. Patrons may place HOLDS ONLY from the library where they are registered. Patrons may call to request materials or use the online catalog at https://waggin.polarislibrary.com/. Patrons my pickup materials in the vestibule located at the Bowlby Street entrance.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - The Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels is pleased to announce its reopening. Patrons are asked to adhere to guidelines set forth by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. There will be new restrictions in place. Please read the following information on operation of the building.
Hours of Operation:
Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
High Risk Patrons: Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Only 10 patrons are permitted in the building at a time.
Patrons will sign in at the front desk so staff has a record of who is in the building in case we need to do contact tracing.
All patrons will wear a mask.
There is a 30-minute time limit on computer use. Computers and surrounding areas will be disinfected after each user.
Fingerprinting customers will sign in at the front desk and wait in the car until they are called to come back in.
Restrooms will be closed to the public.
No social gatherings of any kind is permitted.
Contactless patron materials pickup is available on request. Please call the front desk.
Free WiFi is available to all on the open network “Homework Hub.”
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinate weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 p.m. at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 p.m. at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
