ROGERSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - Due to concerns associated with the coronavirus, all services and activities at the Rogersville United Methodist Church have been cancelled through March 29th. This includes the monthly Community Dinner scheduled for March 27th.
SPRING GARDENING SEMINAR - The "Cabin Fever Escape" seminar has been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
WAYNESBURG SENIOR CENTER - All activities that were to be held at Waynesburg Senior Center in the next few weeks have been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
SCHOLARSHIPS - The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club is once again offering two $500 scholarships to members of the 2020 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School. Applicants must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 minimum, have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay, and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards. Applications are available in the Carmichaels High School Guidance Office. Completed applications must be returned to the Guidance Office by 3 p.m., March 31, 2020.
CENTENNIAL CEMETERY MEETING - The annual meeting of the Centennial Cemetery Association Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Church of God. Anyone having business with the association is welcome to attend.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG - Bowlby Library in Waynesburg will be closed for the next two weeks.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS - The Flenniken Library is closed Saturday, March 14 though Sunday, March 29 per Govenor Tom Wolf. All events, classes and meetings are canceled. No fingerprinting services are available.
CASH BASH - Benefiting the Waynesburg Senior Center to be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds on May 3. Donation $20. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Food and refreshments provided. Grand Prize $2,000 at 7 p.m. Sponsered by Waynesburg Eagles Aerie #598. Call the Senior Center at 724-627-6366 or the Eagles for tickets.
PA WOMEN WORK - Pennsylvania Women Work, in partnership with PA CareerLink in Washington and Greene Counties, launched its proven New Choices program to support local job-seekers in finding new or better employment. For more information or to sign up to participate, call PA Women Work at 412-742-4362 or visit www.pawomenwork.org.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP - Concordia Hospice of Washington is hosing a bereavement support group. They meet for six sessions, four times a year. The next session's dates are April 22, May 6, May 20, June 3, June 17 and July 1. The group meets at the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane. For more information call Michon Dubbs at 724-250-4500 ext. 2109
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.