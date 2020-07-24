THE VICTORY 5K 2020 will be held live on Sat., August 8, at Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg. This is our 5th year running! Races include 5K run/walk and Children's Challenge Mile Run. Registration opens at 7am. Races begin at 8 a.m. Event proceeds benefit the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Greene County. Event food drive benefits the Corner Cupboard Food Bank. Please bring a non-expired, non-perishable food item for the food drive. Event includes a chicken roast by VFW Post 4793, live music by Lucien Schroyer and kids activities by Waynesburg First Assembly. Refreshments and raffle prizes available to all who attend.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken during this event. Hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be practiced and encouraged. Please DO NOT attend or participate if you're feeling sick or a member of your household is sick. Please respect the personal space of others. Attend or participate at your own risk. Please register at: http://www.runsignup.com search for "The Victory 5K".
WAYNESBURG SENIOR CENTER - All activities that were to be held at Waynesburg Senior Center in the next week has been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG - New business hours - The library is open with limited in-person services.
Monday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday through Thursday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Closed Saturday & Sunday
High Risk Groups: Tuesday & Thursday: 9:00 am - 10:00 am
There will be limited access to areas of the library; patrons must maintain the suggested social distance of six feet from other patrons. A face mask is required if you enter the building to return/pickup materials. Patrons must also bring their library cards for ID purposes. Patrons may place HOLDS ONLY from the library where they are registered. Patrons may call to request materials or use the online catalog at https://waggin.polarislibrary.com/. Patrons my pickup materials in the vestibule located at the Bowlby Street entrance.
SUMMER QUEST - "Imagine Your Story" through August 15! We will explore a different theme each week: Superheroes, Nursery Thymes, Fun at the Park, Shakespeare & Greek Gods to name a few. We will also continue to offer virtual and in-person activities to help curb the summer slide. You must register your child for story programs; no drop-ins will be accepted due to limited class size.
Mondays - Virtual stories & activities
Tuesdays - Preschool Story Classes (ages 3-6)
10:30-11:15am
1:30-2:15pm
Wednesdays - Summer Quest
10am-12pm Ages 6-8yrs
1pm-3pm Ages 9-12yrs
Thursdays - Toddler Story Classes (ages 18mos-2yrs)
10:30-11am
1:30-2:00pm
Fridays - Show & Tell Day [virtually] Join Mrs. Megan in Google Chats to share.
Saturdays - Story Classes
9:30-10am Toddlers
10:30-11:15am Preschoolers
Lunches will be 12pm-1pm in Grab & Go style on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays.
ADULT SUMMER READING - The Bowlby Library invites adults to the library this summer for "Imagine Your Story" adult summer reading program from June 22 through August 15. Read your favorite books, or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long! Pick up a flyer at the library or visit our website at www.evakbowlby.org, or our facebook page. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app [https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com]. Create your account on a personal computer or mobile device (apple or android) and begin earning badges & prizes today!
MAGIC SHOW - Saturday, August 1 @ 11:30 a.m. Magician Steve Haberman will be on-site to perform his Just Imagine Magic Show! For all ages; call 724.627.9776 to RSVP.
LOCAL LEGENDS - Monday, August 10, 5:00-6:00pm. Greene County Historical Society Director Matt Cumberledge will be visiting the library to share historical information, facts and trivia on our very own Local Legends!
KONA ICE IS COMING! - Thursday, August 13 from 12:00 - 1:00pm the Kona Ice Truck will be visiting the Bowlby Library. The library is paying for the first 50 children to receive the 9 oz. cup size of shaved ice. Parents/Guardians can pay the difference to upgrade; exact cash or credit cards are only forms of payment allowed.
INTO THE WOODS: OUTDOOR SAFETY - Thursday, August 13, 1:00-2:00pm. Come to the library Gazebo for an outdoor safety presentation from State Game Warden Christopher Bence. The game warden will be speaking about encountering wildlife when you're out camping or hiking, identifying poisonous types of plants and other safety issues. Register your family by calling 724.627.9776
IMAGINE YOUR STORY POOL PARTY - Thursday, August 13, 7:00-9:00pm. For our Summer Learning participants, we are having an End-of-Summer Pool Party at the Greene County Water Park on Thursday, August 13, from 7-9pm. Register your family by calling 724.627.9776
WALK-IN MOVIES - Friday evenings, August 14 & 28 @ 9:00pm. This is not a Drive-In movie, but rather a Walk-In Movie that will be shown on the library lawn! Bring your own chair or blanket, drinks and snacks and get comfortable for the family movie here at the library this summer!
KINDERGARTEN CAMP - For children who will be transitioning to kindergarten this fall on August 18, 20 & 21, 10am-12pm each day. Please call Youth Services for more information at 724.627.9776.
IDLEWILD & SOAKZONE - Thursday, August 20. Call the library to register your family for this event; tickets are $17 per person (ages 2 & under are free). Transportation is NOT provided for this event. A pavilion will be reserved for those affiliated with Bowlby Library; picnic lunches are allowed.
BROWN BAG BOOK CLUB - Wednesday, August 19 at 12:00-1:00pm. Bring your lunch; book discussion takes place during the hour.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS - The Library is pleased to announce our reopening. We ask that patrons adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. There will be new restrictions in place. Please read the following information on operation of the building.
Opened on June 1
Hours of Operation:
Monday 10 a.m.—6 p.m.
Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m. –5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
High Risk Patrons: Wednesdays 9 a.m. –10 a.m.
• Only 10 patrons in the building at a time.
• Patrons will sign in at the front desk so we have record of who is in the building in case we need to do contact tracing.
• All patrons will wear a mask.
• 30 minute time limit on computer use. Computer and surrounding area will be disinfected after each user.
• Fingerprinting customers will sign in at front desk and wait in the car till called to come back in.
• Rest Rooms will be closed to the public.
• No social gatherings of any kind.
• Contactless patron materials pickup is available on request. Please call the front desk.
• Free WiFi is available to all on the open network “Homework Hub”.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.