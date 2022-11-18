FALL CRAFT SHOW - Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairground Road, Waynesburg. The show is sponsored by the Waynesburg VFW Auxiliary 4793
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE - Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, from noon to 6 p.m. at Greene County Historical Society Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg. Enjoy decorated rooms, light refreshments and a visit with Santa Claus.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Thistlethwaite Vineyards, 151 Thistlethwaite Lane, Jefferson. Vendors will be set up throughout the winery.
STUDENT ART SHOW - Running Nov. 28 through Dec. 9 at Waynesburg University. Students at the school will showcase their works of art. An opening night reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
JAZZ ENSEMBLE CONCERT - Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Waynesburg University.
WAYNESBURG HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE - Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit downtown for family-friendly activities, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a window decorating contest and the borough’s tree lighting.
TOY AND COMIC EXPO - Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at EQT Rec Center, 400 Evergreene Drive, Waynesburg. More than 100 vendors and artists from in and around the area, along with actor Miko Hughes, who appeared in “Pet Semetary,” “New Nightmare” and other movies.
CRAFTERNOONS – Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels. The craft is felt snowflake ornaments. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
*The library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the library will close at 1 p.m.*
MOVIE NIGHTS - Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. Movie is “SuperPets,” and registration is requested by calling the library.
TURKEY TROT 5K – Saturday, Nov. 19. Children’s 1K Fun Run begins at 9:15 a.m., 5K Walk at 9:30 a.m. and 5K run at 9:45 a.m. A 1K Pet Walk will also be offered this year. Day-of registration begins at 8:15 a.m. The races, which begins at the gazebo, raises money for the library. To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Waynesburg/EvaKBowlbyLibrary5KTurkeyTrot
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE – Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the library. Patrons are encouraged to submit their holiday cookie orders from Willow Tree Farm online at www.evakbowlby.org. Deadline to order is November 26. Enter the cookie raffle, children's toy basket raffle, door prize and children can enjoy holiday story time and pictures with Santa. Raffle tickets are currently being sold for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. Sponsored by Friends of the Bowlby Library.
TEEN TIME – Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Come early for study and snacks, stay for the STEAM program.
ART CLASSES – Tuesdays, through Dec. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. The library will be offering art classes for elementary-aged children this fall, led by Ms. Alexis.
FALL STORY CLASSES – Through Dec. 9. Toddler Share (18-35 months) on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Baby Lap Sit (birth to 17 months) on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m.; Preschool (3-5 years) on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.; Stories Under the Moon (3-5 years) on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
WAGS & TALES - A Storytime with an Animal Friends therapist will come to the library (with their owner) to lead a story time. This program will be on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10:30 a.m. The program is aimed primarily for preschool-age but toddlers are also welcomed. For more information, please call Youth Services at 724-627-9776.
TECH TUTORING – Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring electronic device, account passwords and library card for free help from a tech-savvy librarian during drop-in sessions. Topics include creating an email account, creating word documents, attaching files, using premium subscription library resources, downloading and streaming content like movies, books, and audiobooks, and more. Please bring any devices and charging cords if needed.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
