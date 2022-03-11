FISH FRIES – The following area fire companies and churches are holding Fish Fries on Fridays through Good Friday during the Lenten season.
n Bobtown and Dunkard Township Volunteer Fire Company, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 724-839-7140 or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page.
n Crucible Volunteer Fire Department, 3 to 8 p.m. Call 724-592-5359.
n Greensboro and Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 724-943-3800 or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page.
n Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Call 724-883-3901, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page.
n Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Ann Church,11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Call 724-627-7568 ext. 5 or visit their menu at stmatthiasgreene.org/knights-of-columbus-waynesburg.
n Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 724-966-7408, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page.
n Saint Marcellus Fish Fry, 12 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 724-883-2445, or view their menu at stmatthiasgreene.org/ash-wednesday-lent-stations-of-cross.
SUPPORT GROUP – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
YOGA CLASSES – Thistlethwaite Vineyards is hosting "Mindful Movement" yoga classes on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The classes, instructed by Crista Turner, explore the fundamentals of yoga and breathe work. The cost is $10 per class and mats are provided. For more information, call 724-802-0020.
SKATING SESSIONS – Weekend skating sessions are being held at the Mon View Roller Rink through Dec. 16. The rink is open on weekends from 7 to 10 p.m. Call the county’s recreation department at 724-852-5323 for more info.
SWPA HAUNTEDCON – The third annual Southwestern Pennsylvania Haunted Conference (SWPA HauntedCon), an all-day paranormal event, will be held on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the EQT Rec Center in Waynesburg. The event will feature lectures, seers and shopping. For more information or to obtain a vendor application, email hauntedgc@yahoo.com or call 724-255-0464.
CHARTER DAY – Waynesburg University will celebrate the 172nd anniversary of its charter by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with a special convocation at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in Roberts Chapel. Mark Clookie, Sr., formerly director of the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), will deliver the convocation address. The event is open to the public and will also be livestreamed, accessible via Waynesburg.edu/live.
MUSIC EVENT – The Waynesburg University Players will present “We Will Rock You” featuring the music of legendary band Queen Wednesday, March 30 through Saturday, April 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Goodwin Performing Arts Center on campus. The public is invited and tickets are $5 ($3 for university students). Call 724-852-3226 for more info.
SPRING CONCERT – Waynesburg University's Fine Arts Department will present its annual Music Program Spring Concert presented by the university's Symphonic Band and the Lamplighters Concert Choir on Saturday, April 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the university's Roberts Chapel. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend. Call 724-852-3420 for more info.
RECYCLING EVENT - An electronics recycling event will be held on Wednesday, May 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds. No cost for most electronics (cell phones, cameras, computers, monitors, printers, scanners flat screen and CRT style TVs). $25 fee for Freon appliances (refrigerators, dehumidifiers, water coolers) and $2 for fluorescent light bulbs, Potential fee for broken TVs. Please pre-register for the event at www.co.greene.pa.us/recycling. Call 724-852-5300 for more info.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
FRIENDS SHARING GRIEF – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
